Bolsonaro cancels trip to the Senate and confirms distance from Pacheco

President Jair Bolsonaro canceled his attendance at the event that brings together this morning in the Senate, in a solemn session, authorities from the Legislative, Judiciary and foreign guests, with veiled criticisms of the initiative of Senate President Rodrigo Pachego (PSD/MG), who did not attend. yesterday to the celebrations of the 7th of September on the Esplanade. “He wants a September 7th to call his own”, says a close assistant to the president, in reserve.

The distance between the two political leaders dates back more than two years, a period in which the Minas Gerais parliamentarian marked a divergent position with the Chief Executive and established his autonomy, even launching himself as a pre-candidate for the Presidency.

This Thursday’s ceremony, which marks the celebration of 200 years of Independence in the Legislature, is seen by the Planalto and the campaign for Bolsonaro’s re-election as a risky situation. The fear is that the embarrassment that occurred at the inauguration ceremony of Alexandre de Moraes in the presidency of the TSE will be repeated, in which Bolsonaro was exposed to divergent speeches regarding the electronic voting process. The president himself would have characterized the occasion as a “trap”.

Contrary to what happened at the TSE, today’s event included a speech by Bolsonaro, as well as that of the presidents of the Senate and Chamber, and that of the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, who resigns from office to make way for Rosa Weber, who takes over. on the 12th.

“The moment is one of absolute vibration”, says the palace assistant, referring to the success of the popular demonstrations on September 7, which took crowds to some of the main capitals of the country and were politically capitalized in support of Bolsonaro.