Bolsonaro compares first ladies and calls Michelle a “princess”

President spoke during the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil this Wednesday (7.Sep), in Brasília

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro a “a woman of God”. When referring to her, he stated that it would be possible to make comparisons with other first ladies of previous presidents. Then she said: “There is nothing to discuss”.

Bolsonaro spoke during an event celebrating the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence this Wednesday (7.Sep.2022), at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.

“We can make a lot of comparisons, even between the first ladies. There is nothing to discuss. A woman of God, family and active in my life. She is not by my side, many times she is in front of me. And I have been saying to single men, to single men who are tired of being unhappy: find a woman, a princess and marry her to be even happier.”Bolsonaro told supporters.

After the declaration, the president drew a chorus of supporters repeating the word “unbroken”. Expression already used on other occasions by the Chief Executive.

Bolsonaro also referred to the PT government and called on his supporters to vote in the October elections.

“Let’s all vote, let’s convince those who think differently from us, convince them of what’s best for Brazil”, said the candidate for re-election.

