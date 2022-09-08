Bolsonaro compares Michelle and Janja, Lula’s wife: ‘Woman of God’

posted on 07/09/2022 15:18



(Credit: Reproduction/YouTube/Disclosure/Ricardo Stucker)

After the Bicentennial of Independence parade, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made a comparison between First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Rosângela da Silva, Janja, wife of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In the speech on top of an electric trio at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, he stressed that his wife is a “woman of God”.

First, Bolsonaro reinforced criticism against PT: “We know what lies ahead, a fight of good against evil, the evil that lasted for 14 years in the country. You almost broke our homeland and now you want to go back to the crime scene. They will not come back, the people are on our side, the people are on the side of good.”





With the protesters shouting “Lula a thief, Bolsonaro is captain”, the Chief Executive continued saying that on October 2nd “we will convince those who think differently from us”.

He then compared Janja and Michelle: “We can make a lot of comparisons, even between the first ladies, there’s nothing to argue about. A woman of God, family and active in my life.”

Soon after, Bolsonaro highlighted that he is “imbrochable”. “The man who defends God, country, family, freedom, ethics, character, work. The imbrochable and incorruptible man: he, Jair Messias Bolsonaro,” he said.