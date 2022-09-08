Bolsonaro ends September 7 at Maracanã and with Romário

Amid a September 7 with electoral tones, President Jair Bolsonaro ended the day at Maracanã, to follow the duel between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield, for the Libertadores semifinal.

When appearing in one of the stands of the stadium, Bolsonaro waved to the crowd, which was divided between support and criticism. The president’s presence had already been confirmed by the campaign committee.

During the holiday that celebrates the Independence of Brazil, Bolsonaro participated in acts in Brasília, in the morning, and in Rio de Janeiro, in the afternoon.

At Maracanã, Bolsonaro was accompanied by some supporters. Among them, Claudio Castro, candidate for the governorship of Rio de Janeiro, and Romário, who is running for the Senate for Rio. Both are from the Liberal Party (PL), the party of the current president.

Fla won the first leg, in Argentina, by 4-0. If Rubro-Negro confirms the classification, they will play their third Libertadores final in the last four years. In 2019, he was crowned champion in Lima (PER), and in 2021, he was runner-up for Palmeiras, in Montevideo (URU).

The decision of the continental tournament, in 2022, is scheduled for the Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on October 29, the day before a possible second round in the Brazilian elections.