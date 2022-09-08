Bolsonaro gathers 64,700 in Copacabana and 32,700 in Paulista, says USP

The electoral acts in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) brought together 64,632 people on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, and 32,691, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, this September 7, in their maximum occupations.

The count was made by researchers from the University of São Paulo linked to the Monitor of Political Debate in the Digital Environment, coordinated by professors Pablo Ortellado and Márcio Moretto. No measurement was carried out in the Brasilia act.

According to the researchers, 81 high-resolution aerial photos were taken in Rio de Janeiro, between 4:00 pm and 4:30 pm, and, in São Paulo, 62 photos were taken between 3:20 pm and 4:00 pm, in order to cover the entire length of the sites. From there, applied methods for counting gifts. The average margin of error is plus or minus 12%.

“We are making an effort to produce methodologically reliable estimates that allow us to compare mobilizations. The number may seem small, but it is because we are used to overestimated estimates that have been released in recent years,” said Ortellado, professor of the Management course in USP Public Policies.

“I can assure you that the mobilization that gathered 64 thousand in Copacabana and 32 thousand in Paulista was very large”, he adds.

Even so, due to the disclosure of the data, the researchers have been harshly attacked by Bolsonaristas who had announced on social networks that the demonstration on Avenida Paulista, for example, would bring together more than 1.5 million people.

For comparison purposes, the protest against Dilma Rousseff, held on March 13, 2016, brought together 500,000 people in Paulista, according to Datafolha. Police at the time released an estimate of 1.4 million.

According to an estimate by the São Paulo Public Security Department, the rally on Avenida Paulista, this Wednesday (7), was attended by 50,400 people.

Bolsonarista campaign managed to ‘produce photos’ in Brasília, Rio and São Paulo

One of Bolsonaro’s goals for the electoral acts he carried out this Wednesday was to produce images to be used on social networks, messaging apps and on his TV shows.

The idea is to contrast, using what he calls “Datapovo”, the images of rallies, the numbers of polls of voting intentions. It is in second place, at a distance that varies from 8 to 15 points among the best evaluated institutes.

Bolsonaristas they start from a concrete fact (the president is really a popular person capable of attracting a lot of people) to sell a false extrapolation (these crowds show that most Brazilians are with him). For this, images of agglomerations are sold as larger than they really are.

An example is the motorcycle riders carried out by Bolsonaro over the last few years, which occupy a very large space on the highway quickly and with fewer people than would be necessary to fill a march or a rally.

In June 2021, bolsonarismo, already in the middle of the campaign for reelection, said that 1.3 million motorcycles participated in an act with Bolsonaro in the interior of São Paulo. However, the toll plazas of Rodovia dos Bandeirantes showed the passage of 6,661 motorcycles.

Considering that the electorate eligible to vote in Brazil consists of 156,454,011 people, the 31% (according to the latest IPEC survey) who intend to support it represent 48.5 million. That’s a lot of people, capable of filling streets and squares, but still a smaller amount than the 44% that Lula has today, that is, 68.8 million.

Photos and videos produced this Wednesday at the three epicenters of the rallies are already circulating intensely through the Bolsonarist WhatsApp and Telegram groups and through social networks, according to the column.

His opponents pledge to the Superior Electoral Court for using resources and public structure dedicated to the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence for his personal campaign.

In addition to polls, such as that of the USP group, Bolsonaro’s campaign has attacked institutes that measure voting intentions, taking advantage of the population’s lack of knowledge of mathematics. They claim that surveys carried out within Bolsonarist groups, which are not representative of the population, are more valuable than surveys carried out with scientific rigor.