Bolsonaro isolated and afraid of jail

the image of Bolsonaro on the official platform of the Independence parade this September 7, in Brasília, is a reflection of the president’s isolation at this moment of his reelection candidacy. Surrounded only by decadent soldiers and inexpressive friends, the president does not have any authority from the other powers of the Republic.

The president of the Federal Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, refused to attend the ceremony in Praça dos Três Poderes, fearing that the event would be transformed into an act of attacks on the constituted authorities and, above all, against ministers of TSE and STFin addition to the new threat to the Constitution and the electoral system.

Not even the Speaker of the House, his hound defender in Congress, played the role of clapping his hands to the crazy person in the ceremony prepared by the president to challenge the Rule of Law, as he did on September 7th of last year and in countless other ceremonies. in which he lacked the composure of a head of state, preferring to deliver hate speech to his insane followers. Lira knows very well that the ex-captain cannot contain himself when he is cornered, as he is now, when he is about to be evicted from the Planalto Palace.

As Bolsonaro has not yet spoken in Brasilia or Rio – which will only happen in the afternoon – it is necessary to wait for how he will behave on a platform, surrounded by thousands of crazed supporters willing to stimulate his hate speech. After all, the radicalization of the electoral period is the only possibility that Bolsonaristas have to turn a game that, apparently, is lost. Everything indicates that PT Lula wins the election in the first round or, in the last hypothesis, in the second round, with ease.

And Bolsonaro knows very well that, if he loses this election, as everything indicates and the research institutes say, he will become an ordinary citizen, having to respond to dozens of cases in the Court of First Instance, without a privileged forum and without his ministers friends. of the STF, which will certainly lead to a conviction. The ex-captain sees the prospect of spending some time in jail on the horizon, and this makes his life hell. And this scenario is getting closer and closer to happening.