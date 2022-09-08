Bolsonaro on Lula, in Copacabana: ‘Nine-finger gangster’ – Politica

The president arrived in Rio de Janeiro at 2 pm and participated in a motorcycle ride with supporters

(photo: EVARISTO S/AFP)

During a speech in Copacabana, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), re-election candidate, called former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for the Planalto, a “coron of nine fingers”.

The president took a stand in the middle of Avenida Brasil to speak with supporters. There, the internet is unstable and there was no transmission of the president’s speeches.

“Today, you know how difficult it is, as President of the Republic, to be defending this greater good than our own lives: our freedom. She is priceless. If you lose all your possessions in life, up ahead, you can get them back if you have the freedom. If you lose your freedom, you’ve lost everything in your life,” Bolsonaro said. “Compare Brazil with the countries of South America. Compare it with Venezuela, with what is happening in Argentina and with Nicaragua. In common, these countries have names that are friends with each other. All the heads of state of these nations are friends with the nine-fingered ‘quadrilheiro’ who is running for election in Brazil,” he continued.

For Bolsonaro, a possible re-election of Lula is “to return to the scene of the crime”.

“These kind of people have to be extirpated from public life. I ask you not to try to convince a leftist. Do the opposite: tell them to convince you to be leftists. See their arguments, what they have to say to you. They have no arguments, just empty heads,” he stated. “After they try to convince you, tell them where they’re wrong. I am the president of the Republic of 215 million Brazilians. I mean no harm to these people. I want the best for them,” he concluded.