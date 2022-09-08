Bolsonaro participates in the celebration of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil in the Federal District

Traditional civic-military parades resume across the country after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic

Reproduction / TV Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro during the performance of the national anthem this Wednesday, September 7, in Brasília



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participates in the celebrations of 200 years of Independence of Brazil this Wednesday morning, september 7th, in Brasilia. He arrived at the scene in the 1952 presidential Rolls-Royce accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and children. Bolsonaro greeted the public and authorities present and accompanied the national anthem before taking a position on the presidential platform, where he will deliver a speech. This is the second civic-military parade that the president participates in the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, as the event did not take place as usual in the 2020s and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to him, heads of state from three Portuguese-speaking countries – the presidents of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa; from Cape Verde, José Maria Neves; and from Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló – Vice President Hamilton Mourão, federal government ministers and other authorities also attend. Bolsonaro is also expected to participate in the celebration that will be held in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday, scheduled to start at 1 pm. The president’s arrival in the capital of Rio de Janeiro is scheduled for 15 hours. He should speak both in DF and RJ.

Several authorities participate in the commemoration of 200 years of Independence in Brasília this Wednesday. Among them the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), the executive secretary of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), Zacarias Albano da Costa; and the Minister of the Presidency of the Republic of Mozambique for Civil House Affairs, Constantino Alberto Bacela. The presidents of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); from the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PL-AL); and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, were invited to the ceremony but did not attend. Both Pacheco and Lira used social networks to talk about the importance of the date.

“The commemorations of this September 7th, which marks 200 years of Brazil’s Independence, need to be peaceful, respectful and celebrate love for the country, democracy and the rule of law,” wrote the president of the National Congress while Lira cited achievements to be achieved. : “200 years ago, the Brazil of today began to be born, with a future of challenges, difficult but necessary decisions and great achievements to be achieved. The 7th of September 200 years ago continues to echo in everyone’s actions and commitments! Independent Brazil is always the one looking forward”. Also present in the celebration is the heart of Dom Pedro I, which, preserved in formaldehyde, 187 years ago, was brought from the city of Porto, in Portugal, where it is kept in the church of Nossa Senhora da Lapa for the celebrations of 200 years of Independence. The relic is accompanied by three Portuguese authorities, in addition to a representative of the Brazilian government.