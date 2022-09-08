Bolsonaro says PT “will not return” and calls for voting

President speaks in a sound car after civic act for Independence and calls on supporters to vote in the elections

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke this Wednesday (7.Sep.2022) in a political act after the official government event of the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil, at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. During his speech, the Chief Executive made reference to the PT government and repeated that there is a “fight of the good count the bad” in the country.

“We know that we face a struggle between good and evil. The evil that lasted for 14 years in our country, that almost broke our country and that now wants to return to the scene of the crime. They won’t. The people are on our side, the people are on the side of good, the people know what they want“, said.

Watch Bolsonaro’s speech (10min51s):

The president spoke in a sound car after the military parade in celebration of Independence Day. He did not mention electronic voting machines or the Brazilian electoral system, but called on his supporters to vote in the October elections. “Let’s all vote, let’s convince those who think differently from us, convince them of what is best for our Brazil“, said.

The Chief Executive said that the country defends life “from conception”, children in schools and private property. Also said that “fight against corruption” for real. “We are a mostly Christian homeland that doesn’t want the liberation of drugs, that doesn’t want abortion legalization, that doesn’t admit gender ideology.”

Bolsonaro also said again that he is “the obligation of everyone to play within the 4 lines of the Constitution” mentioning a possible 2nd term. “With a re-election we will bring into these 4 lines all those who dare to stay out of it”, he stated.

Presidency security prohibited the display of posters and banners by the public in areas close to the parade. But outside the area of ​​the military parade, protesters displayed posters with phrases against the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and asking “clean elections”. On the holiday of September 7 of last year, Bolsonaro criticized STF ministers during demonstrations in Brasília and São Paulo.



Emily Behnke/Poder360 – 7.Sep.2022 Supporters of President Bolsonaro carried banners against the STF



Vinicius Nunes/Poder360 – 7.Sep.2022 Banners by the president’s supporters also mentioned Minister Alexandre de Moraes

The president mentioned the Court when he said that during his term the population became better acquainted with public authorities. When citing the STF, the public reacted with boos. Participants at various times chanted a cry of criticism of former President Lula (PT): “Lula thief your place is in prison”. They also shouted “1st shift”, in reference to the eventual victory in the 1st stage of the elections.

In the pre-September 7th electoral framework, the poll PowerDate held from 4 to 6 September showed stability in voting intentions for the presidential succession. According to the survey, in the 1st round, Lula has 43% and Bolsonaro, 37%. There is an advantage of 6 percentage points in favor of Lula.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 4 to 6, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-03760/2022.

Schedule

On the morning of September 7th, the Chief Executive attended breakfast with authorities at Palácio da Alvorada at 7 am. Then he participated in the civic-military parade on the Esplanade where, out of tradition, he greeted supporters.

The president will be in Rio de Janeiro from 2 pm to participate in the celebrations of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, such as the civic-military ceremony, on Avenida Atlântica, at the height of Avenida Rainha Elizabeth, in Copacabana. That will be the military act.

The ceremony will have an air show and performance by the Marine Corps bands. In addition, the free jump team of the Parachute Infantry Brigade, “Os Cometas”, reinforced by members of the “Equipe Falcão”, from the Brazilian Air Force, will make a jump with landing on Copacabana beach.

The Smoke Squadron will make a presentation. Finally, the Brazilian Fleet and Artillery stationed at Fort Copacabana will execute 21-gun salutes.

After the event led by the Ministry of Defense, in another space, the president will follow the Copacabana waterfront towards the Copacabana Palace, where his supporters usually gather to declare their support. There, Bolsonaro is expected to speak at a campaign rally on top of an electric trio rented by Pastor Silas Malafaia.

Bolsonaro is also expected to speak remotely during the political act in the capital of São Paulo. Its candidate for the state government, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), intends to speak in person at the event.