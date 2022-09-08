Bolsonaro shows strength with crowded streets, but that is not enough

Needing to sensitize part of the population that does not vote for him, the president prioritized preaching to converts once again

President and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) needed to put many people on the street to demonstrate political strength on the 200th anniversary of Independence. That was done. The president’s voters are engaged. They complied with the request.

There is an unavoidable fact in the current electoral race: PT militants, in general more effusive, have been more timid in street demonstrations. On August 21, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wanted to give a show of force in the Vale do Anhangabaú, in São Paulo. Little less than 10,000 people appeared. On September 7, Bolsonaro took more than 100,000 supporters to the Esplanada do Ministérios, in Brasiliaand another 100 thousand on the edge of Copacabana, in River.

It turns out that putting people on the streets is often not enough to win an election. Even with large rallies in the past, the PT took a while to come to power.

In the case of Bolsonaro, it is undeniable that he has a loyal electorate. But you need to go further if you want to win the dispute. And the president’s speech sometimes doesn’t help him in that mission.

Pulling a chorus of “unbroken, unbroken…” for himself may not have been a good idea for someone who needs to attract a part of the female electorate that now rejects him. He also called his wife, Michelle, a princess and made an oblique comparison with Lula’s wife, the sociologist Janja.

Do these phrases help the president bring more women into his support group?

Fueled by the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence, 7 de Setembro took on a campaign tone. The celebrations in Brasilia were seen as a “warm up” for the event in Rio de Janeiro, despite the president’s lukewarm speech.

O Power 360 been in loco in the main points of agglomeration of Brasília and Rio. He evaluated that most of the protesters had to pay a significant amount for transport, accommodation and food.

Bolsonaro’s callus continues to tighten even with these massive rallies. It is no use for the president to mobilize the converts and continue without touching the portions of the population that will give him reelection. While motorbikes and protesters dressed in green and yellow make noise, passengers inside buses and salaried workers remain silent, but critical, for example, of high prices.

In the federal capital, Bolsonaro spoke at an electric trio after the official event. To the relief of the campaign team, the Chief Executive did not raise his tone against electronic voting machines or against STF ministers. These criticisms were on account of some supporters who took posters with words against the Supreme and asking “clean elections”.

As said, Bolsonaro got it wrong (again) with the female electorate. The campaign HQ wanted a more palatable speech, but won from the president a repeated joke and the suggestion of comparing Michelle Bolsonaro to other women who have held the position in previous administrations.

The official event underwent adaptations: the president incorporated nods to agribusiness and to conservative defenders of the homeschooling (homeschooling). The parade included 28 agricultural tractors and about 200 children who are part of the homeschooling modality – an agenda defended by Bolsonaro and still under discussion in Congress.

The electoral tone weighed heavily and the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, and the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and Arthur Lira (PP-AL) did not attend the event. The civic-military parade was attended by ministers and the presidents of Portugal, Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau.

All things considered, however, Bolsonaro has demonstrated political strength and has the images for his election commercial on TV.

Watch the Electoral Power analysis (2min20s):