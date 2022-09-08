Bolsonaro uses 7 de Setembro to campaign, leads sexist chorus and gathers crowds in acts with anti-democratic banners | Elections 2022

The events of the bicentennial of Independence this September 7 were marked by campaign-style acts starring Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election; demonstrations by supporters of the president, who held banners with anti-democratic slogans; and a commemorative military parade on the Esplanada dos Ministérios with the participation of the presidents of Portugal, Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau.

Share this report on WhatsApp

Share this Telegram report

In his two public appearances after the official parade – on the morning of this Wednesday (7), in Brasília, and in the afternoon, in Rio –, Bolsonaro used the date to promote rallies in front of thousands of people and made speeches in which:

asked for votes in the October election, during a speech in the federal capital, said that Brazil is fighting a fight “of good against evil” and defended conservative agendas;

he attacked former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), his main opponent in the dispute for the Planalto and leader in the polls, whom he called a “thief”;

suggested a comparison between first ladies and referred to his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, as “a woman of God, family and active in my life”;

also next to Michelle, he took the chorus of “imbrochable” and suggested that single men “look for a princess”;

without citing any specific case, he stated that, if reelected, he would bring “within” the four lines of the Constitution “all those who dare to stay outside of them”;

he mixed electoral pronouncements with military exhibitions, in Copacabana, where he arrived in the afternoon after taking part in a motorcycle ride in Rio;

and, still in Rio, he said that the State is secular and declared himself Christian, called Lula a “thief” and criticized those on the left.

At the official ceremony, on the Esplanade, the president watched the parade accompanied by military personnel and Luciano Hang, one of the Bolsonarista businessmen who, at the end of August, were the target of search and seizure warrants for sharing coup messages in a virtual message group. Next to Bolsonaro was Pastor Silas Malafaia, who in the afternoon participated in the act in Copacabana.

Even invited, the presidents of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); from the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PL-AL); and of the STF, Luiz Fux.

After the ceremony, Bolsonaro spoke to an electric trio at a demonstration organized by his supporters, on the other side of the Esplanade. Alongside the first lady, the vice candidate Braga Netto, and allied businessmen, the president directly mentioned election day, October 2. The act started around 9 am, and the public began to disperse around 11:30 am, after Bolsonaro spoke.

Throughout the day, supporters of the president carried banners and posters with anti-democratic phrases during the celebrations of 200 years of Independence in some cities in the country (see photos). On Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, the act was used as an electoral campaign by right-wing candidates.

In the demonstrations, there were also messages in English, Spanish and French, in defense of an intervention by the Armed Forces and the dissolution of Judiciary bodies, such as the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), and the National Congress. The Federal Constitution of 1988 prohibits military intervention under the pretext of “restoration of order”.

Also in the morning, there was a protest in São Paulo against hunger as part of the national mobilizations of the Grito dos Excluídos. Under the motto “200 years of (in)dependence for whom?”, the organizers distributed breakfast this Wednesday morning (7) to 5,000 homeless people at Praça da Sé, in downtown São Paulo.

In Salvador, the Grito dos Excluídos march defended indigenous people and the minimum wage for nurses.

See, below, videos of Bolsonaro on the 7th of September:

Bolsonaro leads ‘imbrochable’ chorus in speech in Brasilia

Bolsonaro arrives at Aterro to participate in a motorcycle race

Columnists analyze September 7 and possible consequences

‘Brazil will regain its flag’: what other candidates say

g1 is now on Telegram; click here to receive news directly to your cell phone.

What the other candidates said

On Wednesday morning, before the celebrations, former president Lula wrote a short text in which he said: “200 years of independence today. September 7 should be a day of love and unity for Brazil. today. I have faith that Brazil will regain its flag, sovereignty and democracy. Good morning”.

Later, two other candidates criticized Bolsonaro’s statements throughout the day. In a campaign for historic cities in Minas Gerais, Ciro Gomes (PDT) said that an “imbecile and criminal president” transformed a civic act into a rally with millions of public resources involved.

Simone Tebet (MDB), who was campaigning in the interior of São Paulo, classified one of Bolsonaro’s speeches as “regrettable” and said: “We are going to remove him from the Presidency of the Republic because he is doing harm to Brazil”.

Before the parade in Brasilia, Bolsonaro had breakfast with ministers and, in a round of conversation, said that “Brazil has gone through difficult times – history shows us well, [em] 1922, 1935, 1964, 2016, 2018 and now 2222”.

“History can repeat. Good has always conquered evil. We are here because we believe in our people, and our people believe in God. Rest assured that, with perseverance, doing everything we can do here on Earth, he there above will do for us what is possible for us,” he continued.

“Therefore, I’m sure that here a second promised land, a paradise, a wonderful people, a land unparalleled in the whole world, we will continue to be proud of the future we leave for these kids here.”

Bolsonaro arrived at the parade site in the 1952 presidential Rolls-Royce, first used in 1953 by then-president Getúlio Vargas. In the car, he was accompanied by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and children. Afterwards, Bolsonaro walked – accompanied by aides and by Hang – along the avenue where the event took place.

For the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence, in the first minutes of this Wednesday (7), green and yellow fireworks lit up the sky of Brasília. According to the Ministry of Tourism, it would be 7 minutes of show. However, the fireworks lasted just over 2 minutes. The chosen location was the TV Tower, central area of ​​the DF.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the parade had around 3,100 soldiers, approximately 600 from the Brazilian Navy (MB), 2,000 from the Brazilian Army (EB) and 500 from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

Veterans of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force (FEB), members of the Força no Esporte Program (Profesp), as well as former members of the Peace Forces and students from the Federal District Government schools also participated. The Esquadrilha da Fumaça, from FAB, also performed.

At the end of August, the heart of Dom Pedro I arrived in Brazil, also as part of the commemorations of the date. Preserved in formaldehyde for 187 years, the organ was brought from the city of Porto, in Portugal, where it is kept in the church of Nossa Senhora da Lapa.

The 7th of September in Copacabana

The celebrations for the Bicentennial of Independence in Rio began with a naval parade and music with military bands. From early on, artillery salutes were carried out at the Copacabana Fort every hour.

Throughout the morning, Army bands played in the neighborhoods of Flamengo, Lagoa, Madureira, Méier, São Cristóvão, Sulacap and Urca.

At 9 am, a naval stop with the participation of ships from the Brazilian Navy and friendly countries departed from the Recreio Sea, heading towards Guanabara Bay.

The party at Posto 6 featured an air show by Esquadrilha CEU and performances by music bands. Afterwards, the free jump team of the Parachute Infantry Brigade, “Os Cometas”, reinforced by members of the Brazilian Air Force “Equipe Falcão”, performed a demonstration with a landing on the beach.

The Smoke Squadron also made a presentation in the skies of Copacabana.