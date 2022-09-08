Bolsonaro uses September 7 in Rio de Janeiro to ask for votes | Rio de Janeiro

President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection, used the demonstration in Rio de Janeiro for the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence to ask for votes.

After participating in a motorcycle ride through the city’s streets, he climbed into a sound truck to deliver a speech to his supporters on the Copacabana waterfront.

Bolsonaro said that the country is experiencing a “moment of decision”. And he said that the government will be much better if he is reelected.

“In this moment of decision — and you know we are slaves to our decisions — look back at life [dos candidatos]not only personally but also throughout your respective term, so that you can make your decision”, asked the president.

He then stated that his constituents know what to do for Brazil to continue “on the path it is on.”

“I’m sure you know what we must do to keep Brazil on the path it is on. You also know that today we have a government that believes in God, that respects the police and the military. You know that this government defends the Brazilian family And, what is most important, is the government that owes loyalty to its people. I will go where you point. Rest assured that we will have a much better government with our re-election, with the grace of God”, added the president.

In the pro-government act, Bolsonaro supporters displayed banners and posters with anti-democratic sayings and unconstitutional claims, as a request for military intervention and democratic rupture.

1 of 2 Protester displays banner in pro-Bolsonaro act — Photo: Leslie Leitão/TV Globo Protester displays banner in pro-Bolsonaro act – Photo: Leslie Leitão/TV Globo

Bolsonaro also took advantage of the date to attack former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his opponent in the electoral dispute. Lula leads the polls of voting intentions.

Bolsonaro referred to Lula as a “nine-fingered gangster”.

“Compare Brazil with the countries of South America. With Venezuela, with what is happening in Argentina, and compare it with Nicaragua. In common, these countries have names that are friends with each other. fingers that disputes the election in Brazil”, said the president.

He further stated that “those kind of people” have to be “extirpated from public life”.

Demonstration in Brasilia

In the federal capital, Bolsonaro watched, in the early morning, the traditional civic-military parade of 7 de Setembro.

The parade was held on one of the avenues of the Esplanada dos Ministérios. Shortly after the closing, he went to the side street, also on the Esplanade, where his supporters were demonstrating in favor of the government.

As he did in Rio, the president got on a sound truck to make a speech and ask for votes.

“The will of the people will be present on October 2nd. Let’s all vote, let’s convince those who think differently from us, let’s convince them of what is best for our Brazil,” said the president.

Also in Brasília, the demonstration had supporters of the president with banners and posters with anti-democratic phrases.