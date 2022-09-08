Bolsonaro’s allies celebrate adherence to September 7; opposition sees no room for growth in polls

PL Summit assesses that the president creates a ‘new fact’ that mobilizes supporters in the final stretch of the campaign; PT leaders say that speeches did not break the Bolsonarista bubble and could drive voters away from the center

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro participate in an act this September 7



Allies and members of the president’s campaign Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to reelection commemorated the adherence to the acts of the holiday of september 7th. This group considers that the expressive presence of supporters on the streets is a “demonstration of electoral strength” by the head of the federal executive, less than 30 days before the first round of the presidential election. The Liberal Party summit (PL), even believes that the president may have created a “new fact”, capable of mobilizing supporters and improving his performance in polls of voting intentions – in the last three surveys released by Ipec (formerly Ibope), Bolsonaro remained stagnant. in 32% in two of them and fluctuated negatively to 31% in the last one. On the other hand, coordinators of the former president’s campaign Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) heard by Young pan say the president “spoke to the bubble”, as he criticized the Federal Supreme Court, promised to bring opponents “into the four lines” and came out in defense of businessmen who were targets of a Federal Police operation. In the whole of the work, they say, Bolsonaro does not earn electoral dividends and can even drive voters away from the center.

“The number of people on the streets surprised us. We expected a very large audience, but the adhesion was surprising. This is highly positive,” she told the Young pan federal deputy Captain Augusto (PL-SP), national vice president of the PL. “Today’s actions should reflect in research, yes. Many voters tend to vote for whoever is stronger, who demonstrates that strength. Sometimes the staff doesn’t want to analyze the candidate. When this person sees a lot of people on the street, he is influenced by it”, adds the congressman, who also leads the Parliamentary Front for Public Security of the National Congress, also called the Bancada da Bala. For the member of the PL summit, the tone adopted by Bolsonaro in his speech was also correct. To supporters who were in Rio de Janeiro, the President of the Republic raised the tone against Lula, who leads the polls of voting intentions, whom he called a “quadrilheiro”. “It is time to start a direct confrontation, we need to show what the PT did, what the PT administration was like, because many young people [que vão votar pela primeira vez] have not experienced it. his speech [Bolsonaro] I had been focusing on the STF, on the issue of ballot boxes, but for voters this is not very important. The voter awaits this clash. The focus has to be on your main political opponent, leaving the other actors aside. We don’t have more time. And this confrontation with the PT influences the vote of the undecided”, says Augusto.

The government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), told Young pan that the demonstrations show “people enthusiastic and engaged in the campaign” for reelection. “I am absolutely convinced that this army will lead the president to victory.” Federal deputy Coronel Tadeu (PL-SP) says that adherence to the acts shows that “the Brazilian people are aware of this bloodless war that we are fighting”. The congressman also adopts an argumentative line that calls into question the credibility of the polls – Bolsonaro and his supporters usually extol what they call “DataPovo”, alluding to the number of people who follow the President of the Republic in rallies and street agendas. “Today, good Brazilians took to the streets to express support for Bolsonaro. For sure, Bolsonaro is at the forefront of the polls. And on the 2nd, the best poll will be released when the polls are closed”, says the deputy. Deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), who spoke on Avenida Paulista, said in a message sent to the report that the acts “maybe” will not change the president’s situation in the polls. “But I could see that the victory belongs to Bolsonaro”, she pondered.

Lula’s campaign sees ‘preaching for converts’ and radicalized speech

In his Twitter profile, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), one of the members of Lula’s campaign committee, said that “the people were segregated from the demonstrations and what we saw were the rallies of a candidate who preaches violence and hate”. “We saw his desperation [Bolsonaro] by summarizing the exercise of the presidency to a bizarre term”, continued the parliamentarian, alluding to the chorus of “imbrochable” led by Bolsonaro in his speech at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. Alongside the first lady, the country’s president asked supporters to compare Michelle Bolsonaro to the former president’s wife, sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja. He listed what he considers his wife’s virtues, such as being a Christian and defending the family, and avoided highlighting Janja’s characteristics. The chief executive also told single men to marry “princesses”, which drew criticism over the sexist tone of the statement. “Bolsonaro repeated the same script as always: he uses the first lady to try to attract the female electorate, who reject him mostly, but distilled all his machismo and delay when talking about princesses and attacking Janja in a low way”, he told the report. , subject to reservation, an ally of Lula.

“Mispropriation of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil by Bolsonaro. He stole the people’s commemoration for his campaign. It dwarfed the 7th of September. He used a podium to praise himself and attack Lula. Despicable, he wanted to put himself above the country,” PT national president Gleisi Hoffmann said on Twitter. In another publication, the PT said that Bolsonaro has “no morals” to “accuse Lula or anyone else”. The former governor of Piauí Wellington Dias (PT), one of the coordinators of Lula’s campaign, endorses the criticism of the President of the Republic. “It is very sad that, on such an important date in the struggle of the Brazilian people, in the 200 years of our Independence, at the moment when we could have the government rescuing the ideals of independence, the struggle for freedoms, for sovereignty, for democracy, for respect for all races and for the dream of a country governed by developmental ideals, the president uses what would be a ceremony to hold an electoral rally, committing electoral crimes, threatening democracy and institutions, shaming the homeland internally and externally. Regardless of political differences, Brazil is not that”, he told Young pan. For the PT, the act of this Wednesday, 7, has no potential to leverage Bolsonaro’s numbers because the president would be talking to his bubble. The tone of the speeches, in Dias’ assessment, may even alienate a portion of the electorate. “The small, even minute way of treating the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence, taking advantage of the electoral campaign, in a criminal and illegal way, showed a president unprepared for the office, who has no idea what Brazil represents in the world. . I realize that even inside the bubble there is a reflection [negativo]so a part is going especially to Simone Tebet”, adds the former manager.