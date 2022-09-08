Brazil and Argentina fight for place in the semifinal in a rematch mood | volleyball

After peacefully passing through Iran in the round of 16 of the Men’s Volleyball World Cup, which is being played in Poland, the Brazilian team will face a heavy opponent in the fight for a spot in the semifinals, this Thursday: Argentina, won the dispute for bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and left Brazil without a medal after four consecutive editions.

Sportv2 broadcasts the match and ge follows it in real time at 12:30 pm Brasília time.

1 of 1 Rodriguinho, from Brazil, passes the ball in the duel against Iran – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB Rodriguinho, from Brazil, passes the ball in the duel against Iran – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB

Facing Iran, Brazil could not count on one of its main players: Lucarelli, who was replaced by Rodriguinho. But the pointer, who presented an edema in the calf, participated in the training of this Wednesday afternoon and the technical commission waits until the moment of the game to define if Lucarelli will be able to play.

+Check the complete table of the World Cup

+ Leal choking on Argentina

In the first phase, the Argentines were in the third position of group F, and in the round of 16 they beat Serbia by 3 to 0. The last match between Brazil and Argentina was the dispute for the title of the South American championship, a year ago, when the Brazilians won by 3×1.

– Quarterfinals of a World Cup will always be a balanced match, with a lot of attention from both sides. And facing Argentina always has a different aspect, because it is a South American classic. Every time these teams face each other they make interesting matches and the most important thing is to be able to study the Argentines a lot and do our best – analyzes coach Renan Dal Zotto.

For him, patience will be the key to beating Argentina.

– The Argentine team has good servers, but the main characteristic is the volume of play. So we need to play patiently and put them under pressure all the time. It is a team that deserves all our respect – concluded Renan.

Fernando Cachopa also emphasizes that balance must mark the duel.