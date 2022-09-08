Brazil, congratulations, my condolences, I’m sorry, don’t fix the mess and sorry for anything – 07/09/2022 – Gregorio Duvivier

Dear Brazil. Wow. Two hundred years! It’s not every day that a country turns two centuries old. What a weird time to have such an important birthday. God forbid I complete a round date like that in the middle being mugged inside an ICU. Imagine how sad it is to be faced with a stroke and an armed robbery on your bicentennial day. I’m sorry. I don’t even know what to say: congratulations, my condolences, I’m sorry, we’re together, God is more, don’t fix the mess, sorry for anything.

It doesn’t even look like you’re that old. Maybe country year we count differently, like dog year. If each country year is worth a month of people, you are only sixteen years old. It makes sense: he can’t stand alone, he sets fire to every green he sees in front of him, he fell in love with a scoundrel who treats you like dirt.

Sometimes it feels like you weren’t even born. Sometimes it feels like you’re yet to be invented. Taí: they might as well reinvent you from scratch. In fact, from scratch, no. You can enjoy one thing or another.

I would leave the bean broth. Throw it all away but leave the broth. And the lighthouse. With egg, with banana, with egg and banana. Pastel with sugar cane juice. The cry. A specific chorinho: codfish spine. And also that other chorinho: the one that follows the dose of mate, or cachaça. “Just a cry.” I think this is our invention. And also the habit of showering every day. And brushing your teeth after lunch. The cafuné, and all the other words just ours for affection: the dengo, the xodó, the cuddle, the flirt, the courtship, the chêro.

I also wanted to ask to keep the samba, the samba-enredo, the samba de roda, and the roda de samba, and the samba schools, and the samba-reggae, and the forró, the frevo, the carimbó, the axé and the pagode Bahia. Carnival blocks. And the stingrays. And if you have space, you also keep the sonnet of fidelity, the seven-faced poem, the rooster weaving one morning, Machado’s entire prose, the death of the dog Baleia, the death of Macabéa, the death of Diadorim, the death and severe life , the death and death of Quincas Berro d’Água.

If possible, we will keep the habit of the nightcap being on the house. And the cold draft beer, with a thick collar. And the pie, please. Don’t throw away the pie. Cheese, shrimp or heart of palm. And the pie, of course. The guava smudge and the caramel mutt.

Also please don’t throw the cheese bread away. And don’t commit the madness of forgetting the paçoca. And I know it sounds silly, but I wanted to ask that we not throw away the padded toilet seats. Only people who are so careful with their thighs at such a delicate time. And also the toilet lids covered with embroidery. Nobody has this fondness for a toilet seat lid. And the comedies of private life. The Saint John clay filter. Covered by an embroidery. The amber plate. Stroganoff with potato straw. The altinha, the silly, the goal by goal. The curd cheese. And Minas, and Canastra. Café do Caparaó. The bacuri ice cream. The açaí in the bowl. Cupuaçu candy. Jambu rice, duck in tucupi, tropeiro beans and carreteiro rice. The Corpo group, the Galpão group, the Oficina, the Tá na Rua, the Olodum, the ilê, the Cacique de Ramos and the Cordão do Boitatá. And all the hills, and all the terreiros, and all the indigenous nations, and quilombolas, and the SUS, and Fiocruz, and the MST, and the Sescs…

Wants to know? You don’t have to start over from scratch. Throw away the president who already solves a lot.