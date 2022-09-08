posted on 07/09/2022 21:54



Despite the criticism, Lula was the last of the main presidential candidates to speak out about the electoral use of the date – (Credit: Reproduction/Youtube @Lula)

Former president and candidate for the October elections Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke on social media about the actions taken by President Jair Bolsonaro during the celebrations of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil. September 7th was marked by the mobilization of significant audiences of supporters in three major cities across the country: Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Bolsonaro made speeches criticizing Lula and called on those present to do “what is best for our Brazil” on October 2 – the first round of the elections.

Despite the criticisms made, Lula was the last of the main presidential candidates to speak out about the electoral use of the date. The former president only wrote on his Twitter that Fatherland Day was never used by him for an election campaign. “Instead of discussing Brazil’s problems, Bolsonaro attacks me, instead of explaining how his family raised 26 million in cash to buy 51 properties. Brazil needs love, not hate”, said the PT. The candidate did not fulfill his campaign agenda on the 7th.

We never use a Fatherland Day for an election campaign. Instead of discussing Brazil’s problems, Bolsonaro attacks me, instead of explaining how his family raised 26 million in cash to buy 51 properties. Brazil needs love, not hate. pic.twitter.com/d4cx4RxTJU — Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) September 7, 2022





Without citing his opponent Lula, Bolsonaro criticized previous governments. The president spoke again of a “fight of good against evil” – an evil that, according to him, “lasted for 14 years, our country, which almost broke our homeland and which now wants to return to the scene of the crime. They won’t come back,” he said. “The will of the people will be present on the 2nd of October. Let’s all vote. Let’s convince those who think differently from us. Let’s convince him of what’s best for our Brazil.”

During the parades and rallies in this Bicentennial of Independence, the protesters also shouted slogans in favor of the president, such as “myth”, and against Lula, such as “Lula, thief, your place is in prison”.