Brazil records 39 new deaths from Covid; moving average continues to fall | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (7) 39 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 684,685 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 94, lowest since June 6 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -38% indicating downward trend.

The Federal District, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins did not release Covid data until 8 pm this Wednesday. Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Piauí and Sergipe did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 6,934 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,545,816 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 10,448. The variation was -31% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on the 31st.

Rising (2 states): MT, AM

MT, AM In stability (7 states): SC, CE, AP, SE, PI, MS, AC

SC, CE, AP, SE, PI, MS, AC Falling (10 states): MA, AL, PR, RN, BA, ES, PA, GO, RS, SP

MA, AL, PR, RN, BA, ES, PA, GO, RS, SP Did not disclose: DF, MG, PB, PE, RJ, RO, RR, TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).