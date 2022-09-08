Brazilian ADRs index advances, following performance of American stock exchanges

With B3 closed this Wednesday (7), due to the Independence holiday, investors turn to ADRs (American depositary receipts), receipts for shares of Brazilian companies traded on US stock exchanges, to feel the mood of the market.

After a falling opening, most of the shares are now advancing, following the movement of American stocks – despite the low closing in Asian stocks.

The Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR index, which brings together the main Brazilian companies listed on the B3 with share receipts traded in the US, operates up 1.31% around 3:00 pm, quoted at 17,119 points.

Among US stock indices, the biggest rise is the Nasdaq – which carries the weight of technology companies – and operates up 1.86%, at 11,759 points, in the wake of the retreat of the treasuries yieldswhich fall following the decline in commodities.

The S&P 500, meanwhile, rose 1.75% to 3,976 points, while the Dow Jones rose 1.46% to 31,601 points.

Among the main Brazilian ADRs, the worst performances at the opening are from Tim and Telefônica, which lost 0.25% and 0.21%, respectively.

On positive ground, with a slight increase, are the airlines Azul (AZUL) and Gol (GOL), which jump 8.38% and 6.40%, respectively, in the wake of the fall in oil, which is an important part of the costs of the companies airlines.

WTI oil has a strong fall, 5.17%, with the barrel traded at US$ 82.39. Brent is down 4.82% to $88.36 on the back of heightened recession fears.

Still on investors’ radar is the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision on Thursday (8), which should continue the cycle of interest rate hikes, accelerating the pace to a rise of 0.75 percentage point.

Most Asian markets closed lower after China’s trade data was below expectations. Chinese exports grew 7.1% in August from a year earlier, below estimates of 12.8% predicted by a Reuters poll, after growing 18% in July. The offshore Chinese yuan weakened further to 6.99.

With no negotiations today in Brazil, with B3 closed due to the Independence holiday, investors are keeping an eye on Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, where political demonstrations are scheduled. Analysts heard by Power Barometer have mixed views on the risk of institutional instability.

Check out how the main ADRs of Brazilian companies opened this Wednesday (7), the day of the closed Stock Exchange in Brazil:

Company ADR Price (in US$) Variation (%) TIM TIMB 11.51 -0.35 Telefónica SA TEF 3.94 -0.13 OK VALLEY 12.17 3.68 +0.21 Bradesco BBD 4.16 +0.41 GPA CBD 4.29 +0.47 Santander Brazil BSBR 5.74 +0.79 Petrobras PBR 13.86 +0.87 Eletrobrás EBR.B 9.12 +1.05 Itau ITUB 5.12 +1.06 know SBS 9.41 +1.07 Petrobras A EWZ 29.69 +1.14 Gerdau GGB 4.64 +1.16 ambev ABEV 2.97 +1.19 Embraer ERJ 10.21 +2.05 CSN SID 2.62 +2.14 over par PMU 2.67 +2.69 Cemig CIG 2.40 +3.68 BRF BRFS 3.21 +3.88 Blue BLUE 9.29 +6.11 Goal GOAL 3.87 +7.96

