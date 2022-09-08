Brazilian ADRs index closes higher in New York, following good market mood

With B3 closed on Wednesday (7), due to the Independence holiday, investors turned to ADRs (American depositary receipts), receipts for shares of Brazilian companies traded on US stock exchanges, to feel the mood of the market.

After a falling opening, most Brazilian stocks closed higher, following the movement of American stock exchanges.

The Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR index, which brings together the main Brazilian companies listed on the B3 with share receipts traded in the US, rose 1.16%, quoted at 17,090 points. The EWZ, meanwhile, was up 0.96% to $30.54.

Among the American stock indices, the biggest rise was that of the Nasdaq – which carries the weight of technology companies –, with an increase of 2.14%, at 11,791 points, in the wake of the retreat of the treasuries yieldswhich fell following the downward trend in commodities.

Ten-year US Treasury bonds closed at a rate of 3.271%, down 6.9 basis points.

The S&P 500 rose 1.83% to 3,979 points, while the Dow Jones rose 1.40% to 31,581 points.

Weaker Chinese export and import data in August raised fears that the world’s second-largest economy could thwart this year and sent commodity prices lower.

At the same time, the energy crisis in Europe and the possibility of higher interest rates in the US for a longer period of time also raise the prospect of a global recession, which leads to lower consumption of non-manufactured products.

Brent crude oil closed down 5.24% at USD 87.97. The barrel of WTI was at US$ 82.12, down 5.48%.

“The drop in oil helps the markets a lot. The most important factor for a risk on at the moment it is the price of energy”, explains Roberto Attuch, founder of OHM Research. “Investors are very keen on Europe’s energy crisis.”

In addition to increasing recession growth, investors are also monitoring the fact that world oil trade appears to be rebalancing – since the start of the Ukraine war, Russia has reportedly sold significantly more oil to China and China. the India.

With this dynamic, according to Attuch, even commodity exporting companies can benefit, with the prospect that central bankers maintain higher liquidity.

On the investors’ radar is the European Central Bank’s decision on interest rates on Thursday (8), which should continue the cycle of interest rate hikes, with doubts, however, regarding the implementation of a hike of 50 basis points or 75 .

Petrobras and Vale ADRs rose 1.03% and 0.22%, respectively, despite the decline in commodities

Among the main Brazilian ADRs, the worst performers were Tim and Telefônica, which lost 0.26% and 0.13%, respectively.

On the positive side, there are airlines Azul (AZUL) and Gol (GOL), which jumped 9.83% and 7.65%, respectively, in the wake of the drop in oil, which is an important part of airline costs.

According to Bernardo Weaver, finance professor at international bankers, the better performance of the stock markets today is also motivated by a correction, after a strong sequence of falls.

With no negotiations today in Brazil, with B3 closed due to the Independence holiday, investors are keeping an eye on Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, where political demonstrations are scheduled. Analysts heard by Power Barometer have mixed views on the risk of institutional instability.

Check out how the main ADRs of Brazilian companies opened this Wednesday (7), the day of the closed Stock Exchange in Brazil:

Company ADR Price (in US$) Variation (%) TIM TIMB 11.52 -0.26 Telefónica SA TEF 3.94 -0.13 Bradesco BBD 4.16 0.00 Petrobras PBR.A 12.29 +0.16 Petrobras PBR 13.77 +0.22 GPA CBD 4.29 +0.47 OK VALLEY 12.27 +1.03 Santander Brazil SBS 5.75 +1.05 know EBR.B 9.12 +1.05 over par PMU 2.63 +1.15 Itau ITUB 5.13 +1.28 Gerdau GGB 4.66 +1.30 ambev ABEV 2.98 +2.05 Eletrobrás ERB.B 9.23 +2.33 Embraer ERJ 10.27 +2.60 BRF BRFS 3.18 +2.91 Cemig CIG 2.39 +3.46 CSN SID 2.65 +3.52 Blue BLUE 9.43 +7.65 Goal GOAL 3.91 +9.22

