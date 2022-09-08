Brazilian national team coach praises player who is in “extraordinary moment”

With just a few days to go before the start of the world cup, the Brazilian team is getting ready for the last friendly matches. On Friday the 9th, coach Tite will summon the players for these games.

The coach of the Brazilian team, in an interview with the TNT Sports channel on the last lance program, praised the qualities of one of the athletes of the team, the young striker Vinicius Jr, who has lived a great phase in his career.

“Performance will determine the choice. He is in a great moment, an extraordinary moment. It is in a process of even more maturity. I will surely be promoting these great moments to follow up. Ownership will have competition. Recognition for the great moment”, said the coach of the Brazilian team.

Neymar changed his position

The coach also took the opportunity in the interview to comment on the changes in position at PSG. Neymar has made brilliant appearances together with Mbappé and Messi at the club.

“Neymar’s creative ability is very great. When he’s at the best physical and technical level… he’s fresh, they have very quick perceptions, even to avoid fouls”.

”Not the side, never. He is center. Sometimes, we have used it with Paquetá… Sometimes, Fred. In the Cup, we used Firmino there to have five in offensive action. He can have a player like Gabriel Jesus or Richarlison. Neymar being Neymar at PSG”,

“He can also have Gabriel Jesus or Richarlison on his side. With them doing the function that Mbappé did today. These are the two most important tactical variations of selection. There are these possibilities. But it’s not Neymar from the side, the Neymar from the side is the one from 2014, the one from 2018, the one from Barcelona, ​​and not the current one. I see this form for all growth”, highlighted Tite.

I will give my soul

the coach stressed that he will do his best to bring the title to Brazilian fans.

‘I’m going to give my soul, my heart and everything I can to be inside doing the best job possible. I hope we are enlightened. The first objective of returning to a Worlds final. Then the title dream happens.”

The friendly of the Brazilian team will be on September 23 at 15:30 in Brasília time.