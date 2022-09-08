Briefly, Antônio Fagundes says what he thinks of Grazi Massafera

Antônio Fagundes and Grazi Massafera acted together in the soap opera Bom Sucesso, in 2019

Antonio Fagundes was on the Flow Podcast, live on YouTube, where he talked about the new wave of actors. When entering the subject of the controversial casting of Jade Picon for Travessia, the actor recalled the trajectory of Thank you Massafera.

Briefly, the eternal heartthrob stressed that he prefers not to speak ill of the current generation of artists. But, even so, he defends the importance of studies, because if they don’t work well, they can consequently be taken out of the artistic market.

He then recalled the early career of Grazi Massafera, who was heavily criticized for having gained fame on Big Brother Brasil, before starting to make soap operas. “Anyone is welcome. We cannot be prejudiced”, pointed out the veteran.

For those who don’t remember, Antônio Fagundes acted with the star in Bom Sucesso, shortly before the pandemic. In 2016, she was nominated for an International Emmy for her acclaimed role as Larissa, in the scandalous plot of Secret Truths.

“Grazi is an example that we cite, because that’s what she is. She’s a scholar, a talented one. She studied, applied, took courses. She has now taken a course in Spain,” said Fagundes.

Globo’s new phase

Since last year, Globo has been facing a series of changes. All of them hit both journalism and the entertainment sector.

Several portfolios were written off and countless professionals were fired, especially the older ones, who received a veritable fortune in salary. According to a statement from the broadcaster itself, the intention is to reduce the budget.

