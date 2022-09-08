British press indicates serious health

The summons of the entire British royal family to the Palace of balmoralin Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II is under medical care, raised a more serious tone about the state of health of the 96-year-old monarch in the British press and among journalists who follow the daily life of the royal family.

Officially, Buckingham Palace said this morning that the Queen’s health was of concern to her doctors:

“Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors were concerned about Her Majesty’s health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a spokesperson said.

According to correspondents for matters involving the royal family from vehicles such as the BBC and The Guardian, this succession of events suggests that there is a factor of greater gravity in the situation than a simple monitoring of the monarch’s health.

The BBC, the UK’s public television and radio network, has suspended all programming until 6pm (local time) to catch up on the latest news involving the queen.

We are in a situation that is unfolding. Overall, this is a very dark time.

Nicholas WitchellBBC correspondent

BBC presenter with black tie

Presenter Huw Edwards wore a black tie in the program – which, according to The Guardian, is part of the dress code in the event of death of members of the royal family.

Such a comment relates to the Queen’s cancellation of engagements on Wednesday precisely because of her health. Elizabeth would have a virtual meeting with ministers, but was advised by doctors to “rest”.

The day before, the Queen participated in an important and crucial public event: the appointment of Liz Truss as new prime minister and the official ouster of Boris Johnson. Both went to Balmoral Palace to perform the rite, which traditionally takes place in Buckingham.

An unexpected detail caught attention during the ceremony: a very apparent bruise, with a purplish tone, on one of the queen’s hands in the photos of her meeting with Truss.

Anthony Seldon, British royal family historian, told SkyNews that the moment is “obviously worrying” and that it is not possible to speculate about his health, but that it is a situation “serious enough for his children and grandchildren to be by his side”.

Reports were issued that Elizabeth’s four children — Charles (first in line of succession), Anne, Andrew and Edward — were already at their mother’s side at Balmoral Palace.

The Queen’s grandchildren such as Princes William and Harry would also be on the way, as well as Charles’ wife Camila.