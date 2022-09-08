Bruno Guimarães is thrilled with Athletico’s move to the Libertadores final and jokes about the World Cup: “Negotiating a loan” | athletico-pr

the steering wheel Bruno Guimarães celebrated Athletico’s classification for the Libertadores final on social networks. The Newcastle player joked that he wants to play in the World Cup if Hurricane wins the biggest title in South America.
Revealed by the red-black team, the Brazilian team athlete declared himself once again to the club with the song that packs the campaign: “let’s go, players..we want to win the Libertadores Cup”.
Then Bruno Guimarães took the opportunity to “dig” a spot in the World Cup, without a defined venue and which should only take place in February 2023. Real Madrid, Seattle Sounders, Wydad Casablanca and Auckland City are guaranteed in the edition.
– If we go to the world, I’m already negotiating the loan clause 😂! Love u @AthleticoPR-he said.
Hurricane awaits the winner of Flamengo and Velez Sarsfiel for the final on October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. In the first leg, Fla thrashed the Argentine team 4-0 in Buenos Aires.
Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his goal, his fifth with the Newcastle shirt: victory over Arsenal – Photo: Lee Smith/Reuters
In 2019, Bruno Guimarães was sold to Lyon for €20 million (R$92 million at the time) and became the biggest deal in Atletico’s history. Hurricane kept 20% for a future negotiation, which took place when he went to Newcastle earlier this year.
The midfielder ended up being traded by the French club for 42.1 million euros and earned another R$ 50 million for Athletico.
With the red-black shirt, the midfielder won the Paranaense, Sul-Americana and Copa do Brasil. In all, there were 101 games and 10 goals.
O athletic return to the field against Hawaii on Sunday, at 11 am, at Ressacada, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. Hurricane occupies the sixth position, with 42 points.
- Avai vs Atletico: 09/11, Sunday, 11 am – Hangover (Brasileirão)
- Athletico vs Cuiabá: 09/18, Sunday, 18h – Arena da Baixada (Brasileirão)
- Santos vs Atletico: 09/27, Tuesday, 21:30 – Vila Belmiro (Brasileirão)
- Athletico vs Youth: 10/01, Saturday, 19h – Arena da Baixada (Brasileirão)
- Atletico vs Fortaleza: 10/05, Wednesday, 19:30 – Arena da Baixada (Brasileirão)