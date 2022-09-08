Bruno Mazzioti details Maycon’s injury follow-up and updates the Corinthians athlete’s picture

Corinthians continues to work hard in the medical department to recover injured athletes in time for important games, such as classics and the final stretch of the Copa do Brasil. This Wednesday, then, physical therapist Bruno Mazzioti updated Maycon’s board.

The Corinthians midfielder was injured at the beginning of last August, on the 2nd, in a match between Timão and Flamengo, for Libertadores. The athlete shared the ball with an opponent and got the worst of the throw. Since then, Maycon has been going through a long recovery process, which should still take a few days.

According to Bruno Mazzioti, the club has been doing tests to monitor the athlete’s evolution. Maycon suffered a fracture in two areas of his foot, which need to go through the calcification process. In this case, CT scans are the main exams that help care for the player.

“Maycon has been evolving well, we’ve been following the criteria for radiological exams, especially tomography, which helps us in decision making. It has been presenting calcification in the fracture, which we call a complex fracture, in two areas of the foot, in an in-game fatality. We never encourage an athlete not to compete at this level, so the level of delivery that we want here at Corinthians unfortunately happened”, pointed out the professional in a video published by the club.

Soon after, Bruno talked about deadlines. He stated that the club seeks to accelerate the recoveries, always respecting the necessary time, without rushing them. In addition, the professional said that the current stage of Maycon should take about ten more days for a perception of evolution to be possible.

“We need to respect deadlines, our goal here is to accelerate recoveries, never rush. The Maycon, at this moment, is advancing, already putting on the weight, which is an important moment. As he progresses without pain, with great security, we start to put him in a performance work phase, where he starts to run. We have a perspective of more or less two weeks or ten days for us to see if it evolves at this stage”, he added later.

Mazzioti also updated the situations of Renato Augusto, Fagner, Lucas Piton, Adson, Raul Gustavo, Rafael Ramos, Júnior Moraes and Robson Bambu. The professional talked about each one’s frameworks and, when possible, set deadlines for returning to the field.

