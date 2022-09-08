Bruno Mazzioti details the medical staff of Corinthians injured; see the status of each

This Wednesday, Bruno Mazziotti, consultant for Timão’s health and performance department, gave an interview to SCCP Bulletinframe of Corinthians TV, and updated the medical situation of the players of the alvinegro club who are out due to injury treatment. The professional spoke about Adson, Raul Gustavo, Rafael Ramos, Junior Moraes and Robson Bambu.

The Corinthians midfielder is recovering from pain in the pubic region. The last match in which Adson was available to Vítor Pereira was in the 2-2 draw with Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil, on August 24th. Bruno Mazziotti said he was optimistic about the player’s evolution.

“Adson stopped about two and a half weeks ago due to pain in the inguinal region, pain in the abdomen, in the adductor region. We did some work with him, he’s been recovering. Adson is an athlete whose physical condition is different from other athletes, he is young, he climbed up about two years ago, we need to keep track of this type of athlete. He has been evolving well, an athlete who has a characteristic of a lot of technical condition, he contributes a lot to the team at this moment, an athlete who plays on the edge, has a lot of demand and physical demand. We are very optimistic about this evolution and we hope that the next phase, which is to integrate the work with the group, will be in a positive way”, said the professional.

Raul Gustavo

The Corinthians defender is in the process of recovering from pain in his right thigh adductor. Raul Gustavo has played in just one match in the last 40 days. The last game that the athlete was on the field for the alvinegro club was in the 1-0 defeat against Flamengo, by Libertadores, on August 8. Bruno Mazziotti detailed the player’s medical condition.

“Raul had an adductor injury, we’ve been working with him. Raul plays the game against Flamengo, then he has a sprained ankle during training, a fatality. Then Raul presents a very good evolution of the injury, an athlete who already had a history of this injury and therefore the greatest care from this point of view. And as it has a low load profile, we need to be responsible, weigh it and make an assertive decision. Raul progresses to an individualized transition, then goes to the return phase partially with the group and we still have a week so that we can release the athlete fully with the group. But his evolution is very positive”, said the physical therapist.

Rafael Ramos

The right-back took Fagner’s place during the clash against Internacional on Sunday, but had to be replaced shortly afterwards due to pain. Bruno Mazziotti declared that Rafael Ramos is going through a period of physical transition.

“Rafa is an athlete who arrived for us this year, after a year and a half of the season, he played the entire European season. So, he is adding up the year and a half of the season, this brings a certain weariness, an athlete that we are monitoring frequently so that this type of situation does not occur. Unfortunately, there was an injury subsequent to the one he had, of a low, small degree. We hope to recover Rafa as soon as possible, a very powerful athlete, who can physically contribute a lot to our team. We are responsible for bringing the athlete in the best condition. Rafa’s phase is now a phase where he starts a transition process, even if it was four days ago, we can already bring Rafa into the transition ”, explained the professional.

Junior Moraes

The striker was hired in early March, but since he arrived at the Parque São Jorge club, Júnior Moraes has not been at Vítor Pereira’s disposal in half of Corinthians’ games. Bruno Mazziotti treated the athlete’s case as a personal one and highlighted the player’s daily commitment.

“I’m going to take responsibility for Junior’s case. First, he is an athlete that I had the opportunity to see him in Europe, I know how much he can deliver. He had a very serious injury last year, a major surgery, this is important to point out. There is an adaptation period, there is a relearning condition for this athlete. This athlete is technically qualified, an athlete who gives himself a lot on a daily basis, very committed. So, at this point, I feel very responsible to bring out his best performance. I see some judgments, I’m not here to protect anyone, but I want to give this athlete the opportunity to deliver what he knows how to do”, said the physical therapist.

Robson Bamboo

The Corinthians defender is still undergoing treatment for swelling in his left thigh. The last match that Robson played for Corinthians was in the 1-0 defeat against Fortaleza, on August 21, for the Brasileirão. Bruno Mazziotti detailed the treatment and declared that the player showed great evolution.

“He presented a complaint in the rectus femoris of the left leg, automatically we are always concerned, because it is a very requested muscle during the demands of training and games. So, we also had to hold this athlete a little bit. It’s a difficult period for the club, I understand, but we have to prioritize health. Robson also showed a great evolution, he is also starting to integrate the work with the team and the tendency is that he will follow the same release process with Piton”, concluded the professional.

The professional also talked about the situations of Renato Augusto, Fagner, Lucas Piton and Maycon. On the first two, Mazzioti expects a longer recovery time; about Piton, the professional stipulated a return period; and about Maycon he said more recovery time was needed.

