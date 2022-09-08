“By whom?” Pabllo Vittar reveals that his mother went into despair when she saw her all bloody

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (7), the artist Pabllo Vittar drew laughter from her followers when she recalled the moment when she appears all bloody. However, it was not just laughter that this situation prevailed. The most famous drag queen on the planet revealed that her mother got scared, getting worried when she posted the photo on her WhatsApp, but without warning what that moment was about.

In the photo, the famous looks completely full of fake liquid and with her breasts naked, posing for a mirror. When asked by a fan, she said that at the time she was preparing for a Halloween rehearsal, where she portrayed herself as Carrie, from the movie Carrie-A Weird. The muse, very relaxed, recalled the iconic moment.

“I remember when I put this photo on my WhatsApp and my mother called me desperate [risos]”, reported Pabllo Vittar, who even added an emoji. In the comments, his followers reacted to the moment that was shared by the artist. The web came down after knowing what happened.

“Poor Aunt Veronica is a woman, you don’t do that”, said an internet user. “Whose mother were you beaten? What a shock,” joked another. “Poor people, I can imagine her despair just seeing it here, without knowing it, so it must have been worse”, said the third. The artist drove her fans wild when she appeared last Saturday in a video gliding her beauty at a resort.