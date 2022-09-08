Caetano case: audio from a bricklayer’s assistant may indicate a new suspect – Photos

O Alert City continues to follow the investigation about Caetano, a bricklayer’s assistant who was found dead 15 days after disappearing inside the farm where he worked, in Guararema (SP). The day before he disappeared, he sent an audio to his ex-wife saying that she did a service, but did not receive the agreed amount. The family questions the crime scene. Understand Playback/Record TV

Caetano got the job at the farm with the help of his brother Zezinho in order to pay child support for her 11-year-old daughter. He had been there since August 16th and talked daily with ex-partner Camila about her routine

However, he began to show concern due to the macabre rituals that were performed there. On the 18th, Caetano asked Camila to see how much a ride cost per app to return home, but was unable to pay it. In another audio sent to a friend, Caetano demonstrates that he is afraid and annoyed with the rituals performed at the place. Since that message, he hasn't been in touch anymore. Housekeepers at the farm reported hearing screams from the bricklayer's assistant, but did not go out to see what was happening.

The bricklayer's body was found 15 days later in a lake inside the farm. What draws the family's attention is that the place where Caetano was found to be 1.60 m deep and the victim would be able to get out of therebecause he knew how to swim and was 1.90 m tall

Gaetano was floating between the lake and the vegetation, but there were no outward signs of violence. Something that also draws attention is that two bamboos were close to the scene ofthe crime and may have been used to sink the body

Caetano's ex-partner revealed an audio in which Caetano talks about a job he had done, but did not receive the agreed amount. At a given moment, he says the person messed with "wrong thing"