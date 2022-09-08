Camila Queiroz is outraged by a follower’s question, answers in the can and asks for respect: “What an ugly thing…”

Camila Queiroz is married to Kleber Toledo and they form one of the most beautiful couples in Brazilian entertainment. both are out of Globe for some years now, but they have not reduced the amount of work. The couple presents the reality show Netflix ‘blind marriage‘ and may return to the station for sporadic projects.

When talking about the wedding on social media, Camila opened a question box in Instagram stories and received a question from a follower that made her angry. It turns out that the admirer confused Kleber Toledo with Chay Suede and asked if the actress was not afraid that Jade Picon stole her husband, as they would both be acting together in the new nine o’clock soap opera.

Camila countered the comment, asked for respect and clarified that Kleber is not even in the cast of the attraction. “not afraid of Jade steal the Klebber from you? trustyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy“, asked the follower. “I was wondering here if you confused Klebber with Chay [Suede] now in the novel. But even so, he respects the actors, he takes shame in his face, he respects his wife too. What an ugly thing to be doing this on the internet”, replied the artist.

The artist’s speeches received positive comments that praised the actress’s posture. There are people who don’t have an iota of notion”, said one.How good she is!“wrote another.”She is very big without fear“, joked the third. It is worth mentioning that Camila is out of Globo after a disagreement with the company after the release of “Secret Truths 2”.