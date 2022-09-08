Camila Queiroz says if she’s afraid of Jade Picon “stealing” Klebber Toledo: “You’re ashamed of yourself”

Camila Queiroz says she is afraid of Jade Picon getting involved with her husband and detonates a merciless follower on social media

Camila Queiroz returned to the spotlight this Wednesday afternoon (07), when answering an internet user in a box of questions that he had opened on his Instagram. Annoyed, she blasted the fan who sent her the question, involving her husband, Klebber Toledoand the former BBB Jade Picon.

Debuting as an actress, the digital influencer will make a romantic pair with Chay Suede in the next nine o’clock soap opera. However, the person in question seems to have confused the heartthrobs, and questioned the interpreter of Angel, in Secret Truthsif she is not afraid of “being passed over” by the brunette.

“It’s been a while since we talked”, wrote Camila Queiroz when opening the communication channel with the fans. It was then that she received the unusual question: “Aren’t you afraid of Jade stealing Klebber from you? Trust me…”he asked.

Indignantly, she detonated the internet user and asked for respect for the artistic class: “I was wondering here if you confused Klebber with Chay who will now be in the soap opera. But even so, respect the actors! You know? It makes you ashamed!said.

MILLIONS LOOK

The actress Camila Queiroz left fans impressed by showing on social media the not basic look she chose for an event held this weekend.

In her social networks, the elected Klebber Toledo appeared with a corset minimal fair to the body. She even finished off the look with a very short miniskirt – the piece left the actress’s legs completely exposed.