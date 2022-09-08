capixaba reveals details of Demi Lovato’s look

Espirito Santo stylist Mayari Jubini created the two looks of Demi Lovato’s concerts in Brazil, in addition to dressing the American singer for the promotion of the track “Skin Of My Teeth”, from the album in Times Square, New York, in June. The single is part of the album “Holy Fvck”, fully released in August, before the presentations here of the tour that bears the same name. At Rock in Rio, Demi wore a black ensemble full of brass and trim, drawing the public’s attention, as well as the red one in the presentation on the 30th, in São Paulo.







In an exclusive interview with “They on the Red Carpet”, Mayari, owner of the Artemisi brand, tells details of the looks and how the singer’s production came to her. The brand was launched in late 2019, just before the pandemic. “I work thinking about the future, it was always my research and a concept that I like”, revealed the designer, who has already Pabllo Vittar, Ludmilla, Luisa Sonza, Camila Queirozamong others.

Artistic manifestations, such as cinema, literature, plastic arts, also populate the work of the capixaba, who has a degree in fashion and a postgraduate degree in fashion business. So much so that the look worn by Demi Lovato in June, in Times Square, is part of her latest collection and features a vinyl set, with prints from the film. “Carrie”, in the pants. “I launched the collection to show the various techniques I work with, to produce made-to-measure pieces. I use hand-applied crystals, 3D prints, localized prints, manual painting”, he said.

Demi's team discovered Mayari Jubini's work online. "I work a lot at the brand and now I'm experiencing this great result. A very happy moment", she revealed. But, in fact, it was not in the first contact that she worked. There wasn't enough time to send the look.





“But the second time, it worked,” he said. And as they really liked the result, they asked the capixaba to create another exclusive look. “I made the black one, they loved it and asked for another one. Then I made the red one, which she used in São Paulo”, she said. The best thing is that they just asked Mayari to make the proposal, without interference, working within the current mood of Demi Lovato, which has a bit of a pop punk vibe. “I was very free to create. I suggested, presented and it was approved.”

the looks

The pieces, composed of pants, corset-style top and jacket, were made of vinyl and many accessories were used, such as chains, spikes and buckles. “Both in red and black”, said the stylist, adding that the pieces have an entire internal structure, built to give a perfect and comfortable finish.

Looks like hers, made of vinyl and full of metals, are one of the techniques she has worked on with her, who is always looking for something new to create her collections. Without revealing values, Mayari said that all the looks were bought by the singer’s team.