car accident and menstrual cycle sensor

The first product launched today (7) at Apple’s annual event, directly from Apple Park, in Cupertino (USA), was the new Apple line watch 8. The eighth generation smart watch features larger screen, more impact resistance and higher resolution images.

It comes in four aluminum colors: red, silver, rosé and black. It costs $399 (GPS-only version) or $499 (GPS and cellular, with mobile connection). By the end of the year, the models will reach the Brazilian market, according to Apple.

In Brazil, Watch Series 8 starts at R$5,299 (GPS) and R$6,599 (GPS + cell phone), with 41mm or 45mm case options.

menstrual cycle monitoring Image: Playback/Apple

Among the novelties is a temperature sensor, which will be used for monitoring women’s health, including the menstrual cycle – it can estimate the date of ovulation.

car accident detector Image: Playback/Apple

There are also new security features, such as a car accident detector, which automatically places a call to emergency services and sends a notification to a contact the person selects. According to the company, this detection is done with the help of two new sensors: gyroscope and accelerometer.

The system can detect front, side, rear, and rollover car accidents.

A classic Apple Watch complaint is battery life. Apple says this new model can last a whole day. However, it will have a new energy saving mode that gives an autonomy of up to 1.5 days (36 hours).

It doesn’t hurt to remember that the above functions are new. Apple’s smartwatch continues with the function of electrocardiogram, measuring heart rate, sleep cycles and oxygen saturation.

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation

Apple also announced a new version of the Apple Watch SE (2nd Edition). It is considered a simpler watch option. So, it doesn’t have the function of electrocardiogram, measuring oxygen saturation, in addition to the fact that its screen is not always active.

In the US, it has a MSRP of $249 (GPS) and $299 (GPS and Cellular). In Brazil, the Apple Watch SE (2nd edition) has a suggested price of R$3,399 (GPS) and R$3,999 (GPS and cell phone), with 40 mm or 44 mm case options. There is still no date for the start of sales.

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) Image: Reproduction

The new Apple Watch SE (2nd edition) has heart rate monitoring, helps to “measure” the stages of sleep and makes it possible to detect different sports practices.

From Apple Watch Series 8, it has the system to detect fall and car accidents. Another addition to the smartwatch is the possibility of reaching up to 50 meters deep.

