Carrasco do Palmeiras ‘surrenders’ to Felipão and makes a surprising statement: “There’s Pelé, then Scolari”

After being defeated 1-0 in the first leg, Palmeiras returned to the field to face Athletico Paranaense last Tuesday (6th), at Allianz Parque. With the need for victory, Abel Ferreira’s team started with a two-goal advantage and was stamping its way to the third consecutive final of Libertadores, but suffered the draw and, by the aggregate score, ended up being eliminated.

On the other side was a historic coach of the alviverde team: Luiz Felipe Scolari. Champion of Libertadores in 1999 and vice the following year when he commanded Verdão, Felipão is highly praised after taking Hurricane to the final and eliminating the favorite ex-club. Among the “fans” of the coach’s work is one of his men, the Uruguayan Agustín Canobbio, who made surprising statements.

During an interview with Uruguay’s Sport 890 radio, the 23-year-old striker, who started the match against Palmeiras, praised the coach: “In Brazil there is Pelé and then comes Scolari. He arrived at Athletico with his philosophy, his way of playing. Things that were successful and the result around the world… He took the team at a bad time and today we are doing very well in the Brazilian Championship and in the Libertadores final, which is no small thing”.

The rival from Palmeiras also commented on the difficult match against the current two-time champion and praised the team from São Paulo. “It was a very tough game, like all the Copa Libertadores games. We started losing from the beginning, the first half went well for them, but the expulsion of their defender gave us a new lease of life”, revealed the player. Now, awaits the winner between Flamengo x Vélez, which has a 4-0 advantage for the Brazilians.