Cátia Fonseca commits a gaffe in ‘Best of the Afternoon’, gets scolded by the live director and generates a climate: “Let’s go back to the house”

Cátia Fonseca is the current presenter of “best of the afternoon” and the veteran commands the program’s afternoon shift. Sympathy is one of flagships of the communicator and in the attraction, she usually brings subjects such as tips for wellness, cooking, gossip, astrology and varieties.

For this reason, the public was not prepared for the scolding that Fonseca received live from the director. It turns out that, in this last Tuesday’s program (6), the guest Alex Sampaio chose to comment on the program Ivete Sangalo at GlobeO “Popcorn”, however, Cátia did not understand what it was about and made Alex repeat the name of the attraction several times in a row.

“I thought someone here had a nickname popcorn”, said Katia. The program director broadcast audio at the presenter’s point that ended up leaking to viewers watching. “Guys, guys, let’s go back to the house.”, said the professional. “We are in the little house, we are in our house, the band”, replied Fonseca shortly afterwards.

Farewell to the Gazette

In an interview with columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Cátia spoke about the troubled exit of the broadcaster Gazette. “I went to say goodbye to everyone, I went to say goodbye to the presidency that didn’t want to receive me. I said there was no problem, I went to take the dried fruit that I always took for him, then the secretary told me: ‘He (the station’s president) doesn’t want to see you’. I said it was okay as I lived across the street and when he wanted to talk to me just call me“, he said in conversation with the journalist.