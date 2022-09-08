CDPR no longer plans DLCs for the RPG

Last Tuesday (06) marked the reveal of great news for Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to the Phantom Liberty expansion, the new patch 1.6 was released on all platforms. However, the DLC may be the last additional content programmed by the RPG, according to the game’s official account.

In the teaser shared by CD Projekt RED on YouTube, several netizens interacted with the reveal, and the studio responded to one of the fan comments. Check it out below:

Jonna Dragneel: I am very intrigued by this expansion, I hope that more will come out in the future, as this game has a lot of potential. cyberpunk: Glad to hear that we’ve piqued your interest! As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

in 2020CDPR promised to release at least two DLCs for Cyberpunk 2077. Fans began to suspect the availability of additional content after the announcement of the new game in the universe of The Witcher. Now, it looks like the expansion cycle is over for good.

Also according to the company, the PS4 version will no longer be supported by CD Projekt RED. The latest update (1.6) for Sony’s old-gen console and Xbox One has already been released.

Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 Notes

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 is now available for download on all platforms. The RPG received several improvements and items inspired by the Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Expendables. Look here!