Cell Phone, Semen, Exercise and More: See the Bizarre Allergies

Allergy occurs when the body’s defense system overreacts to certain substances that, although supported by most individuals, are seen as “enemies” for some organisms. The main and best known causes of allergies are dust, mold, pet dander and some foods, such as shellfish.

However, there are those who are allergic to things considered common, such as water, cell phones, semen and even physical exercises. I did not know that? The explanation is from the director of ASBAI (Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology), Alexandra Sayuri Watanabe. Check out the types of bizarre allergies:

running away from the water

Aquagenic urticaria is quite rare and mainly affects women during or after puberty. The problem is that, until now, it is not known for sure what triggers this type of reaction. Remember 26-year-old Brit Rachel Warwinck, who rose to prominence in 2016 with an unusual allergy to water? In addition to bathing, the young woman suffered from sweat, tears and even when she drank water. Contact with the liquid triggered a reaction in the skin that made it blistered, irritated and red.

cell dermatitis

Did you know that excessive use of the device can cause so-called “cell dermatitis”? The allergy mainly affects the ears, cheeks and fingertips, leaving the areas red and irritated.

bye, physical exercise

It seems like a lie, but there are people who are allergic to physical exercises, and may even have an anaphylactic shock (severe allergic reaction that can kill). Allergy symptoms include itching, a general feeling of heat, welts and swelling on the skin.

Semen

Seminal fluid allergy is a rare and little-known disorder. Among the main symptoms are itching in the vagina region and redness, which appear immediately after sex, most of them in the first 30 minutes. To avoid this type of allergy, just use condoms.

running from the cold

Another very rare type of allergy is cold urticaria. Exposures to low temperatures, even in small amounts, whether in liquid or solid form, such as icy objects, experience itching, chills, headache and even fever.

vibratory stimulus

Did you know that for some people, riding a motorcycle or using a lawn mower can be enough to trigger an allergic reaction? It appears minutes after stimulation and can remain for up to half an hour. According to experts, everything indicates that this type of allergy is hereditary.

Sun light



Known as solar urticaria, exposure to sunlight causes sores on the body of those who suffer from sensitivity.