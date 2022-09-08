Centipede kills snake by being swallowed by it; see pictures – World

One giant centipede killed a snake after being partially swallowed and dead by the reptile in a park in Florida, United States. The snake was of the species Oolitic tantillararely found in North America.

The bodies of the animals were found by a visitor to the site. according to the channel CTV Newsthe appearance of the snake it hasn’t happened in a long timewhich motivated a study by the American scientific journal ecology.

Snakes are rare to find because they usually burrow under debris.

Due to the finding, the scientists were able to analyze the eating habits of this type of snake, since, until then, the specialists They did not know exactly what they ate.

“It is extremely rare to find specimens that died while eating prey, we could never have predicted such a finding. We are totally stupefied”, detailed the co-author of the article on the animal, Coleman Sheehy, from the Florida Museum.

The Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) has identified the reptile and, according to the US state wildlife agency, there are only about 26 specimens known in the region.

Adult giant centipedes can reach the same size as reptilewhich usually measures approx. 25 centimetersaccording to the Florida Museum.

Oolitic tantilla is rare to be found because usually buries under debrisrocks or in limestone cavities, according to FWRI information.

Florida Museum of Natural History researchers created CT scans of the entwined bodies and published the results in Ecology.

Giant centipede can reach the same size as the snake

According to the images analyzed by the scientists, the trachea – the conductor that serves for the passage of air – was stung by the centipede, which may have caused the predator suffocation.

