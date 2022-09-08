Central do Apito criticizes VAR in Sport’s disallowed goal against Ponte: “Blue line is the great mystery” | football

Former Sportv referee and refereeing commentator, Sando Meira Ricci, criticized the performance of the refereeing in Sport’s goal annulment in the 1-0 defeat to Ponte Preta, on Wednesday night, by the Brazilian Series B. On the field, Vagner Love was ruled offside, later confirmed by VAR to referee Ramon Abatti Abel.

In the bid in question, the image of the video referee’s offside lines were discussed by Meira Ricci. In addition to the possibility that they were only disclosed after the referee’s confirmation.

– Based on the information we have, the line was only drawn after the goal was annulled. The goal was annulled on the field by the flag, confirmed by the field referee without drawing the lines and only after that, when it had no more effect, were the lines drawn – started the commentator.

“We see that the red line is being drawn on Vagner Love, which is the attacker’s line, and the blue line is the big secret. The big mystery. Theoretically it was drawn on Artur and on the last part of the body, but who would says that the last part of Arthur’s body was well selected by this image?”, he added.

Sandro Meira Ricci also asked the CBF to use the same Serie A process for Serie B games, in terms of showing the line being drawn live. And he suggested to Sport to ask for the video of the arbitration process.

– That’s why it’s important for the CBF to do the same procedure in Serie B that it does in Serie A. In other words, make the ‘drawing’ of the offside line available live. It is very important that Sport, if it feels harmed, ask for the availability of this entire process and find out how this line was drawn in Artur. Because, in fact, it is quite complicated, by the image, to be sure…

Finally, the commentator explains how the process should be conducted when the line cannot be drawn.

– If it is impossible to draw the line, the information that has to come is that it is impossible to draw the line and it maintains the field decision. But when you offer an image of a line ‘draw’ after the confirmed bid, you generate a suspicion that the line was drawn to confirm the field decision that has already been made. Very bad the process (done at the start).

Sportv’s field report interviewed referee Ramon Abatti Abel at half-time and the referee said he only confirmed Sport’s goal disallowed “after a line drawn and recommendation from VAR”.

Sandro Meira Ricci disagreed with another field marking and VAR analysis. In the 42nd minute of the first half, the commentator saw a penalty from Eduardo in Fessin. The video referee saw no need to call the referee (see video above).

And on a busy night for refereeing, a penalty was awarded early in the game after VAR intervened in Sabino’s collision with Wallyson. In this bid in question – which ended up culminating in Ponte Preta’s goal – Central do Apito agreed (see below).