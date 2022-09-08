Cheap gasoline? As Brazil is one of the countries with the biggest drop in prices

After a liter of gasoline costs R$8 in some cities in Brazil, the population can finally breathe a little more relieved. In the last week, the average price of this fuel was R$ 5.17, reaching R$ 4.13 at some stations, according to the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis).

Recent reductions in the cost of petroleum products have made our country rise some positions in the ranking of the cheapest gasoline in the world.

Between July and September, Brazil rose 37 positions in a ranking of 168 countries prepared by Global oil Prices: went from 76th to 39th position and was among the ten nations where the cost of a liter of fuel showed the greatest reduction.

The last cut in the price of gasoline was announced by Petrobras on September 2, from R$3.53 to R$3.28 at refineries – a 7.08% drop.

Before that, the value had already dropped on August 16. What is the reason for the successive drops in our market?

Russia and change in ICMS

Economist Igor Lucena says that several factors justify the phenomenon. The first one is the international pricing policy, according to him.

“The United States is using its oil reserves to pressure Middle Eastern producing countries to increase their volume. Furthermore, despite the trade embargoes imposed on Russia due to the war against Ukraine, the Russians sell their oil to India, which passes it on to the world at another price. In other words: there is an increase in supply compared to the beginning of the crisis”, he explains.

This scenario is enough to reduce the price of a barrel of oil. Brent, a benchmark for domestic imports, is at US$95.06 per barrel, but reached US$130, he contextualizes.

“All this causes distributors and refineries to have a reduction in prices. But, in addition, there is the tax situation in Brazil, which caused gasoline to fall more here”.

The situation Igor Lucena refers to is the law that came into force in June, which limits ICMS rates on fuel, electricity, communications and public transport. As a result, the percentages, which reached 30% in some states, dropped to a maximum of 18%.

“As in Brazil the tax is charged at different stages of the chain, the reduction of this tax has a very big impact. If we used to pay ICMS in cascade, this cut also affects all stages and the difference becomes much greater in practice”, explains Lucena.

The economist also explains that the states and the Union lose part of the collection, but another slice just changes the tax base.

“What is not being collected by the reduction is converted, many times, into more consumption. There will also be incidence of other taxes to compensate. However, it is clear that the public power loses some of what was collected”.

In addition, the government reduced the rates of the Contribution to the Social Integration and Public Servant Asset Formation Programs (PIS/Pasep) and the Contribution to the Financing of Social Security (Cofins) for fuel, two federal taxes.

States fight over compensation

The ICMS is the main source of revenue for the States, which are “paying the bill” for the abrupt cut in the value of fuel. XP’s estimate is a loss of BRL 103 billion in revenue for state governments for six months of 2022.

The law obliges the Union to compensate States when the loss of revenue from the tax exceeds the percentage of 5%, in comparison with the revenue recorded in the previous year.

This compensation is expected to take place only in 2023, but seven states have taken the matter to court and won a provisional victory in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). With this, the Union may have to spend R$ 1.9 billion to compensate São Paulo, Alagoas, Maranhão, Piauí, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte and Acre.

The president of Febrafite (National Association of State Tax Inspector Associations), Rodrigo Spada, sees in tax policy the beginning of a ‘negative spiral’.

“States and municipalities will judicialize this issue, which will cause increased legal uncertainty and, consequently, the flight of investments. The project still violates the federative pact and leaves states and municipalities in an ungovernable situation, without money to guarantee health services , education, security and others”, opines.

