check new date forecast here

Belo Horizonte, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, by Saulo Teixeira Rosa – Many Brazilians are eagerly awaiting the release of the second round of consultations on “forgotten values” in the Central Bank’s Receivables System. There are billions of dollars missing from banks and financial institutions across the country.

Attention: Brazilians have not yet been able to carry out new consultations. The BC servers strike hindered the improvement of the technology structure that allowed consultations. Check out more details in this article prepared by the website. Superpix diaryas there is a greater expectation that lost money will go back into the consultation phase again.

Values ​​forgotten in BC

To designate the value forgotten in the current accounts of financial or savings institutions, the Received Values ​​System is used. In addition, amounts overpaid for credit card fees are a component of the system.

According to data from the Central Bank, there are already approximately more than R$ 8.1 billion in irrecoverable values. At first, the Central Bank made almost R$4 billion available for restitution. Therefore, in this second stage, the Forgotten resources are approximately R$ 4.1 billion in banks.

Where are the forgotten resources?

Current accounts or closed portfolios (but which became available);

Fees unfairly paid for charges, installments or credit transactions

Capital contributions and division of surplus settled in credit unions;

And values ​​of consortia made that were not redeemed.

How to query lost resources?

At the outset, it is important to make it clear that any query about lost values ​​in banks must be done through the new tool of the Central Bank of Brazil.

In addition, as mentioned earlier, the server strike made it difficult to consult the values ​​in May.

However, the person who had carried out their initial consultation was given a certain date to return to the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

However, it is necessary to have access to your Gov.br account at the silver or gold level to verify the trapped money. If you want to see how much is available, you should do so.

In this new round of forgotten values ​​there will be new rules

After the completion of the first phase, some changes were made to the Amounts Receivable system. One of them is that it will not be necessary to schedule the receipt.

In this way, the citizen will be able to request the money in the first consultation. In addition, the system will have access to new information transmitted by financial institutions.

Or put another way, those who did not have amounts to receive in the initial stage can contact the system again after updating the data and may have a new amount available for you to withdraw.

Finally, you can withdraw the amounts you have lost by choosing the destination bank and whether it will be via TED/DOC or PIX. So don’t worry, the new consultation phase will be much better than the first one, and faster to receive the money too. For now, if you liked this content, leave your comment so we can interact. In short, this is it! To the next!