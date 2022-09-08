Check out photos of the September 7 parades and celebrations throughout Brazil

Thousands of people took to the streets across the country to celebrate 200 years of independence.

Ivan Pacheco / AFP

A man takes part in a motorcade rally and military parade to mark the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s independence, on Copacabana beach



O Brazil celebrates 200 years of independence this Wednesday, 7th. To celebrate this date, thousands of people took to the streets across the country to honor the traditional civic-military parades that take place, demonstrate and, in São Paulo, enjoy the reopening of the Museum of Ipiranga – closed since 2013 for restoration – which will feature several shows throughout the day. The celebrations take place after two years without, because of the pandemic of Covid-19. In the morning, in Brasilia, the president Jair Bolsonaro spoke to supporters who were present on the outskirts of Esplanada dos Ministérios after the parade, which was attended by more than 3,000 military personnel. “Promised land. Brazil, a piece of paradise. Joy of being Brazilian. Proud to have been born in this land. Favorite colors? The green and the yellow. Our goal? Eternal freedom. I’m sure, more than oxygen, our freedom is essential for our life”, declared the president, who also took advantage of the moment to criticize opponents and allude to the alleged interference of the Federal Supreme Court. World leaders also saluted Brazil for its bicentennial. Queen Elizabeth II wished that the country would continue “working with hope and determination to overcome global challenges together”. Russian President Vladimir Putin reinforced the partnership between the countries and congratulated Bolsonaro and Brazilians, in addition to highlighting the importance of Brazil in the world. “It plays an important role in the world economy and actively participates in the resolution of many current issues on the regional and global agenda”, he pointed out. Other officials, such as Chinese leader Xi Jinping, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Mexico and Peru, also left their congratulatory messages. Check out how the September 7th celebrations are going all over Brazil.