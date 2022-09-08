Check out the surprise of the CBLOL 2022 final, with an unprecedented champion

The countdown to the CBLOL final, it all started with a show choreographed to the sound of live drumming. It was the countdown to the final of CBLOL 2022, at Ginásio do Ibirapuera, in São Paulo, on September 2nd. League of Legends characters Xayah and Rakan begin with mid-stage aerial choreography. For those who don’t know, in the game’s history, they form a couple.

Watch the video below to see what happened in the final:

The 160,000 simultaneous viewers, on the championship’s YouTube channel alone, watched the opening ceremony, in addition to the entire broadcast of the final.

With the drums still rolling, the singers Rincon, BNegão and Katú Mirim entered the scene, who together performed the song “A Retomada”, produced especially for the final. And so was the entry of the e-athletes, still with the sound going on, the entire lineup of the Pain Gaming and LOUD teams entered the scene, stirring the crowd.

The final followed the Md5 format, that is, the best among five matches would be the new champion.

GAME 1

League of Legends is a team game where e-athletes face a bloody battle, with lots of fantastic moves, spells, strategy and team moves. Early on, there is the choice of characters called Champions, character bans, and strategy preparation.

LOUD picks: Kalista, Poppy, Amumu, Taliyah, Olaf – blue map

Pain’s picks: Wukong, Azir, Seraphine, Alistar, Fiora – red map

The first game of an Md5 championship is the moment when players take the opportunity to study how the opponent’s gameplay will be, and the strategies used. As in any sport, it is important to observe the opponent, know their strengths and weaknesses, and of course, measure with their strength. In a battle game, it is essential to understand how the opposing team thinks.

The game started warm, with both teams focused on “farming” the troops, that is, improving their player’s points. It didn’t take long for LOUD’s Jungler Croc (playing poppy) to catch his opponent off guard (gank) at Mid-laner DyNquedo (playing Azyr). This was the first kill in the match of this wonderful mid lane final. Next, Pain’s jungler Cariok (playing Wukong) took down Poppy, taking the first kill.

LOUD continued to achieve some objectives, but they were under pressure in the bot lane. This was the perfect moment for the opposing team to try to gain the upper hand. Simple mistakes, on both teams, made the fans happy: ambushes, open battles and a lot of destruction.

With the Takedown that Robo (Olaf) did in the top lane, followed by the destruction of two turrets in the lane, LOUD greatly increased its advantage.

Pain dominated the bot lane, and the score was: 6 kills and 4 turrets for Loud, and 5 kills and 3 turrets for Pain. Over the course of the match, Pain suffered a lot of kills, and missed completing objectives. Kalista and Taliyah became gigantic. Pain’s crowd was getting more and more silent. You could feel the cold weather in the gym.

LOUD, with a lot of advantage, conquered the baron and opened Pain’s map to the base. The fight started in mid lane and extended to Pain’s base. In this, LOUD (especially the tinowns that is playing Talia) eliminated a good part of the opponent, opened the map, that is, destroyed inhibitor, towers and won the first game, by destroying the Nexus.

Ibirapuera went down with the LOUD crowd. It was the first victory.

GAME 2

LOUD Picks: Gnar, Poppy, Taliyah, Kalista and Amumu. – remained on the blue map

Picks Pain: Aatrox, Wukong, Azir, Draven and Braum – remained on the red map

Unlike the previous match, this one started off hectic, with a lot of battle between both teams. But the score was zero to zero. Suddenly Pain does a Dive (ie, eliminates opponents under their tower). At this point, Trigo (playing Draven), Damage, and Cariok (playing Wukon) go up against Ceos (playing Amumu) and Brance (playing kalista). The dive was well executed, generating the first elimination of the match, on top of Amumu. However, the top laner Robo (playing Gnar) used the teleport in the tower, and went to help the LOUD team. Already low on health, Robo ended up being eliminated, but Brance’s Kalista took a gigantic advantage by being able to also kill Cariok, scoring a double kill.

It was a tragedy for Pain, who made a great move, but was intercepted by Robo, which rendered the whole strategy useless.

At five minutes into the game, the total number of kills for the teams was already at seven. Pain even managed to do damage in some exchanges with Loud, but once again Taliyah and Kalista were very strong and both guaranteed most of the team’s kills.

With advanced routes and objectives in hand, Pain’s base starts to get exposed. The story was starting to take shape, with the team’s fans not believing what they were seeing. With a triple kill, Kalista makes an Ace and eliminates all opponents. Thus, Pain’s towers and Nexus fall.

The celebration of LOUD’s second victory of the day was with the Show that took place during the break, to the sound of the brothers DJs Cat Dealers. Soon after, the quartet of rappers from Haikaiss invaded the stage and set fire to the Ibirapuera Gym.

game 3

LOUD Picks: Gnar, Wukong, Sylas, Aphelios and Leona – RED SIDE

Pain Picks: Aatrox, Sejuani, Ahari, Kalista and Amumu – BLUE SIDE

The match started hot: Sejuani invades the jungle and Amumu followed.

In a wrong play, Damage (amumu) appeared in the middle of 3 players from LOUD. Of course, he was eliminated. Pain’s team had no choice but to back out of the play, and in this exit, some kills occurred. In the end, LOUD got 2 kills and pain with 1. Loud tries to divar (kill under the tower) Pain in T1 (tower 1) of the bot lane, but Wizer uses teleport and manages to assist the team , who manages to regain control of the match.

The match remains tied, and both teams conquer some map objectives. The Herald was up to Pain, who got pressure in the bot lane, and released Buff in T1. As the Herald headbutts the tower, the cheering chorus synchronizes the buff’s headbutt with the cry of “Oooooh, PEI”. Ibirapuera went down!

In the dragon’s lair, Loud starts the buff and Pain tries to fit in a fight. The robot starts the fight and Loud gets more eliminations, growing in advantage. At 20 minutes into the game, Pain receives pressure at the top and Loud receives pressure in the bot lane.

Despite the unfavorable score, Pain has a small advantage, winning a pickoff (players of a team run after killing enemies individually) on top of Robo.

While Loud fights for the dragon, Pain wins the Baron, but loses two champions in the team’s team fight. In the Middle Route, Loud pulls the route, and Sejuani enters. Pain starts the fight, but Ceos is almost eliminated. Although Kalista takes a kill, Lou gets 4 kills and takes advantage of the map.

Lou continues to open the map, and the fight takes place at Pain’s base. Only dyNquedo (Ahri) remains alive. Pain was practically dead. At that moment, the players of LOUD Robo (playing gnar), Tinowns (playing sylas), Brance (playing aphelios), and Ceos (playing leona) finished the nexus. A surprise for everyone, including LOUD, to win the championship in a 3 x 0 sequence.

LOUD is the great champion of CBLOL 2022, with the team’s first title. The Ibirapuera Gym goes crazy, making the characteristic L of the team. The team lifts the cup, and with that, it got the opportunity to compete in the League of Legends world championship, Worlds.

SERVICE:

Geek Rock Team (Gui Tsubota, Valentina Camargo) – http://geekrock.tvgazeta.com.br

Riot Games, LOL esports – http://lolesports.com

Leave your comment