Check out what are the RIGHTS of citizens who have the DIRTY name and are in debt

Did you know that, according to studies by the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic), which was released last Monday (5) by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), about 79% of Brazilian families are in debt? Therefore, many people want to know: what are the rights of people with a dirty name? We explain below.

The number of indebted Brazilians increased by 6 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Several reasons explain the indebtedness of Brazilians. Inflation, the increase in the prices of basic necessities, and the economic losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic stand out.

People with a dirty name are entitled to notification

One of the main rights of people with a dirty name is debt notification. Article 43 of the Consumer Protection Code guarantees the right to notice before the name is denied. According to Serasa, “the inclusion of the debt in the defaulter register must be previously informed to the consumer.”

This notification may be made by telephone, email or physical correspondence. At least so far, the legislation does not allow communication via WhatsApp. In addition, creditor companies cannot notify the debtor in the work environment – ​​which constitutes illegal embarrassment.

See too: Can citizens with the name SUJO apply for the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan?

What does the law say about abusive charges?

Debts or negation of the name do not remove the rights to peace and quiet. Even citizens with debts cannot be charged abusively by creditor companies. In other words, the legislation does not allow constant, abusive calls or communications at inappropriate times.

As mentioned above, companies also cannot contact debtors at work, or call family, friends and acquaintances. In any case, in case of harassment, debtors can take legal action against the companies. In this case, it is possible to claim compensation for moral damages.

See too: Brazilians have THESE rights, even with the name SUJO; avoid abuse!

People with a dirty name have rights to renegotiate the debt

Finally, the negative have the right to negotiate the debt. According to information from Serasa, the negotiation proposal can come from both the creditor and the debtor. Therefore, if you are in debt, you do not need to wait for the company to contact you to try to renegotiate the debt.

It is worth remembering that, as the process is a negotiation, the debtors’ proposal may not be accepted. In this sense, it is worth betting on the Trading Fairswhich usually take place annually at Serasa and at specific companies.