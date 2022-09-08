Check the minimum age to open a bank account

C6 Bank is frequently asked what is the minimum age to open an account. Check the minimum age to have a bank account.

Lately, many Brazilians have shown interest in the world of finance. Subjects such as financial education are already part of the daily lives of children and adolescents. Therefore, several banks often receive questions about the minimum age to open an account.

C6 Bank values ​​young people’s contact with financial life from an early age, which is why there is no minimum age to have an account. For this reason, minors can take advantage of all the services and advantages of the bank.

In addition to the traditional free digital account, which is available for adults. In this way, the financial institution is offering a free account for children and adolescents.

What is the minimum age for opening an account at C6 Bank?

There is no minimum age to open a current account at C6 Bank. However, there are some important rules that need to be taken into account. To serve young people under the age of 17 years and 6 months, the bank created an exclusive account, C6 Yellow.

C6 Yellow is an unlimited payment account that offers debit card, transfers through Pix and receiving TEDs or DOCs. It is important to emphasize that each movement carried out must be accompanied by the person responsible.

How do I open an account for my child?

The resource allows you to send an educational allowance, all for free. Just like traditional cards, C6 Yellow’s are also customizable. 6 color options are offered such as: yellow, blue, green, pink pink, orange or aqua. The card also provides proximity payment technology.

Now, the account must be opened by the minor’s parents. The account opening process is carried out through the C6 Bank application. See how:

First, open the C6 Bank app;

In the menu, tap “All” and then “C6 Yellow”;

Fill in all the information about your child and confirm;

The teenager will receive a link to install the C6 Yellow app, which is different from the traditional C6 Bank app;

During the account opening process, your child will be required to take a selfie. It is important that the photo is approved by the person in charge to ensure safety in the operation.

