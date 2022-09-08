Check the performance of Brazilian ADRs in NY this Wednesday, 7

Posted at 1:36 pm

Dow Jones Brazil Titans

With the holiday in Brazil on Wednesday, 7th, investors monitor the index of Brazilian ADRs traded in New York.

At 1:34 pm, the Dow Jones Brazil Titans, whose portfolio includes the securities with the highest volume of business by Brazilian companies, had a slight increase of 0.09%.

EWZ

The EWZ exchange-traded fund, which replicates an index of shares of Brazilian companies, was up 0.35% at 1:33 pm.

Scholarships in the USA

At 1:35 pm in the United States, the main stock indices were up: Dow Jones 0.60%; S&P 500 0.86% and Nasdaq 0.96%.

Petroleum

The price of a barrel of Brent crude was down 4.5% at USD 88.6.

Brazilian ADRs: highest highs

Brazilian ADRs: biggest drops

corporate news

(to read the details, click on the links below)

GPA plans to open up to 300 stores by 2024

Banrisul announces the payment of interest on capital for 3Q22

Justice responds to Eletrobras’ request in the scope of the lawsuit filed by Eagle Equity Funds

PetroReconcavo signs financing agreement in the amount of US$ 126 million

Ibovespa closes at -2.17%; dollar rises to R$ 5.23

CSN completes acquisition of LafargeHolcim Brasil

Prio (PRIO3) announces August production

CPFL expresses interest in exercising preference in the acquisition of shares in Enercan

Mills confirms the announced JCP value

