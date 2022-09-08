Check the performance of Brazilian ADRs in NY this Wednesday, 7

Posted at 1:36 pm
Dow Jones Brazil Titans
With the holiday in Brazil on Wednesday, 7th, investors monitor the index of Brazilian ADRs traded in New York.
At 1:34 pm, the Dow Jones Brazil Titans, whose portfolio includes the securities with the highest volume of business by Brazilian companies, had a slight increase of 0.09%.
EWZ
The EWZ exchange-traded fund, which replicates an index of shares of Brazilian companies, was up 0.35% at 1:33 pm.
Scholarships in the USA
At 1:35 pm in the United States, the main stock indices were up: Dow Jones 0.60%; S&P 500 0.86% and Nasdaq 0.96%.
Petroleum
The price of a barrel of Brent crude was down 4.5% at USD 88.6.
Brazilian ADRs: highest highs
Brazilian ADRs: biggest drops
corporate news
GPA plans to open up to 300 stores by 2024
Banrisul announces the payment of interest on capital for 3Q22
Justice responds to Eletrobras’ request in the scope of the lawsuit filed by Eagle Equity Funds
PetroReconcavo signs financing agreement in the amount of US$ 126 million
Ibovespa closes at -2.17%; dollar rises to R$ 5.23
CSN completes acquisition of LafargeHolcim Brasil
Prio (PRIO3) announces August production
CPFL expresses interest in exercising preference in the acquisition of shares in Enercan
Mills confirms the announced JCP value
