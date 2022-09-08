Close to his debut at Fluminense, Alan was once City’s “idol” and Mané’s duo | fluminense

With more experience in his luggage, Alan has accumulated a series of curiosities in the more than a decade he has been away from Laranjeiras. The ge separated some interesting facts from the player’s career.

Manchester City’s “Idol”

In 2010, Alan was the protagonist of a story with no foot or head. A real “random ride”. In the defeat of Salzburg, his then team, to Manchester City by 3 to 0, in the Europa League, the striker started to be exalted by the opposing fans. The explanation? Not even he knows.

“I don’t know why, but the guys went crazy. They shouted my name, wrote on walls, even in the snow next to the plane… It’s nice to receive that moral. On Twitter, they talk to me, but they don’t explain why – Alan said at the time.

With each touch of the ball, Alan was applauded. City fans even regretted a goal missed by the player and invented chants in his honor, such as “Alan is superman” and “Alan for City”.

Even the Manchester club’s website jumped on the bandwagon. Soon after the victory in the Europa League, the page published a video with the “best moments” of the relationship between Alan and the fans, with all the songs and applause.

At the time he defended Salzburg, Alan shared the field, between 2012 and 2014, with none other than Sadio Mané, who marked his time at Liverpool and now plays for Bayern Munich. The Brazilian, however, did not see the Senegalese as the best of the team.

– Mané was above average, very good, but Kevin Kampl was better. In addition to being a brother to me during this period in Austria-he told the Salzburg website.

Before returning to Fluminense, Alan aroused interest precisely from his main tricolor rival: Flamengo. The club carried out a poll, looking for information about the athlete’s situation. The striker, however, was determined to return to the club in which he was revealed.

In the first interview on the return to the Flu, Alan gets emotional: “Gratitude”

The fan’s most missed gem

In 2018, the ge made a vote on which player trained in Xerém and acting outside the country the fan would like to see again with the tricolor shirt. The most voted was Alan, at the time at Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, with exactly 25% of the more than 4 thousand votes in the poll, followed by Fabinho and Marlon.

– I don’t know if I expected to be the favorite, but I know that Fluminense fans love me and I’m very happy for this recognition. Seeing that, even after so long, the fan still likes you, your work, is very gratifying – he told the ge at the time.

At the time, the player said that he would listen “with great affection” to a possible proposal from Fluminense if he decided to return to acting in Brazil. The story has a happy ending, and Alan is about to return to defending the club that designed him.

The player was working at Londrina when the company Massa Sports, owned by TV presenter Ratinho, bought the rights to the player, who came to have contact and a good relationship with the “boss”. It was from there that Alan was taken to Fluminense.

Before being a player, Alan worked as part of his job in Barbosa, his hometown, in the interior of São Paulo. The attacker took advantage when he had time left after school and got some change in the plantations and also as a bricklayer. The skill in harvesting and building, however, was not the same as with the ball at his feet, and he ended up going down the path of football.

Leakage of the return to the Flu by the wife

To close the series of curiosities, the player’s return to Fluminense already had its funny side. Before being officially announced, Alan had his return to the club “early” by his wife, Thanny Carvalho, who posted photos of the player in the tricolor shirt and his children playing in Laranjeiras on social media.

