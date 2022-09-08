Close to his debut for the Flu, Alan already had a curious history with Manchester City

Strengthening Fluminense in the last window, Alan returned to the club in June to perform once again with the colors that revealed him. However, the 33-year-old forward was injured in the first few weeks of training and had to postpone the reunion with the fans after 12 years. Now, finally, the comeback is close to happening, after the player shortens his recovery.

With more experience in his luggage, Alan has accumulated a series of curiosities in the more than a decade he has been away from Laranjeiras. The GE separated some interesting facts from the player’s career.

In 2010, Alan was the protagonist of a story with no foot or head. A true “random ride”. In the defeat of Salzburg, his then team, to Manchester City by 3 to 0, in the Europa League, the striker started to be exalted by the opposing fans. The explanation? Not even he knows.

“I don’t know why, but the guys went crazy. They shouted my name, wrote on walls, even in the snow next to the plane… It’s nice to receive that moral. At the twittertalk to me, but don’t explain why – Alan said at the time.

With each touch of the ball, Alan was applauded. City fans even regretted a goal missed by the player and invented shouts in his honor, such as “Alan is superman” and “Alan for City”.

Even the Manchester club’s website jumped on the bandwagon. Soon after the victory in the Europa League, the page published a video with the “best moments” of the relationship between Alan and the fans, with all the songs and applause.