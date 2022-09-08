CONMEBOL releases VAR audio on Murilo’s expulsion

Conmebol released this Wednesday morning (7) the audio of the VAR analysis of Palmeiras’ 2-2 draw with Athletico-PR, which classified Hurricane to the Libertadores final. The bid published by the entity is the expulsion of defender Murilo, at 45 minutes of the first stage.

“In dispute for the ball, the player in green makes an impact entry into his opponent in white, putting the physical integrity of the player at risk. The referee cautions the player with a yellow card. VAR [comando por Nicolás Gallo]when analyzing the bid from different angles and speeds, recommends a review in the field”, explained Conmebol.

In the move, Vitor Roque pulled a counterattack from the left and, when he cut to midfield, was hit by Murilo, with the sole of his foot. Referee Esteban Ostojich cautioned the defender with a yellow card, but, after consulting VAR, issued a red card.

See parts of the dialog:

VAR: I want to see that entry.

Referee: The leg was up, it was up.

VAR Assistant: He gave yellow.

VAR Assistant: Esteban, do not restart the game, we are analyzing.

Referee: I couldn’t see a fuller contact, but you who evaluate.

VAR: Straight leg and he bends his leg [de Vítor Roque]. In other words: I have full contact with high intensity, with the locks [da chuteira]. He never withdraws the leg, leaves the foot. Even after full contact, he still hits back.

VAR Assistant: And it was in a sensitive zone.

VAR: Yes, a sensitive zone. Let’s call him to see the bid for a possible red card. Give me the player number.

VAR: 26, correct. Esteban, it’s Gallo. Esteban, I recommend you review for a possible red card.

VAR: There, Esteban. This is the point of contact for the leg. Note the looping bid.

Referee: Give me a wide camera, so I can see the intensity.

VAR: OK, I’ll put on normal speed.

Referee: Nicolás, I will change my decision. I will give the red card. What is the shirt number please?

VAR: 26.

Referee: 26. Thank you, Nicolás.

VAR: OK, Esteban.

The analyzes of other controversial bids were not disclosed. The alviverde side questions a possible expulsion of Alex Santana in alleged aggression against Rony, and a possible penalty by Fernandinho, also in Rony.

Already guaranteed in Guayaquil, Athletico-PR awaits the definition of their opponent. The spot will be defined this Wednesday, in a duel between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield, at Maracanã, at 21:30 (Brasília time). In the first leg, the red-black team opened a wide lead from 4 to 0. The decision, which takes place in a single game, is scheduled to take place on October 29th.