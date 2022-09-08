Controversial game character in Amazonas was in TO team denounced by betting scheme | football

Author of a controversial own goal in the second division of Amazonas, midfielder Júlio Campos had a spell at Tocantins de Miracema in 2022. The athlete, from Atlético-AM, scored an own goal in the defeat by 4 to 1 for the South America and raised suspicions of manipulation of results.

At Tocantins, Júlio played only in two matches, with one defeat and one draw. The player, already disconnected from the Amazon team, had the company of two other players who were part of the Tocantins squad, goalkeeper Evandrízio and left-back Lucas Frota.

The club from Tocantins collected suspicious games in the State, there were eleven penalties committed in nine matches, in addition to routs for Araguacema (4 to 1), Interporto (5 to 0), Palmas (7 to 0) and Tocantinópolis (13 to 1). The club ended their participation with relegation and 41 goals conceded.

At the time, the match against Palmas was denounced by Sportradar, a company hired by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to monitor the games in the country. The complaint was accepted and judged by the Court of Sports Justice of Tocantins (TJD-TO). The club and defender Claudioney – participated in controversial moves – were acquitted – See bids from the reported match below.

Henrique Barbosa, then an investor in Tocantins de Miracema (and current president of Atlético Amazonense), said, at the time, he did not participate directly in the management.

– We made the partnership, I sent some athletes and indicated the coach. Then there was a change in the coaching staff and I no longer participated in the club’s day-to-day activities. I was not aware of this issue of reporting the manipulation of results.

After the president of Atlético Amazonense spoke about an “isolated act” by Júlio Campos, a new video appeared on social media. In the 4-3 defeat to Librade, for the 4th round, netizens suspected the behavior of goalkeeper Evandrízio and midfielder Júlio Campos.

in contact with the geEvandrízio stated that he is no longer part of Atlético Amazonense and defended himself against the accusations.

– I did my part as a goalkeeper. If there was someone malicious, I can’t answer for them. When I got out, I was afraid of taking a penalty.

Júlio Campos could not be located. The space is open for the athlete to demonstrate.

