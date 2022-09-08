Corinthians consultant updates Renato Augusto and Fagner’s medical staff; see the status of the duo

This Wednesday, Corinthians trained at CT Joaquim Grava. Renato Augusto and Fagner participated in the activity. Bruno Mazziotti, consultant to Timão’s health and performance department, updated the players’ medical situation. The professional explained why Renato Augusto was low in the duel against Internacional, last Sunday.

“Renato is an athlete in perfect condition to practice high-performance football. He had an episode, a trauma, a foul that he took in the game against Fluminense, he evolved positively for the Bragantino game, he played 80 minutes, then the repercussion was no longer good. Here we have the decision to weigh between the benefit and the risk that the athlete runs. So, automatically, if the athlete runs more risk than benefit, both in terms of performance on the field or in training, we make the decision to take the athlete out and work separately and individually.”, Bruno Mazziotti said in an interview. for the SCCP Bulletinframe of Corinthians TV.

Renato Augusto felt swelling in his calf due to trauma and was not available to Vítor Pereira in Corinthians’ 2-2 draw against Internacional. After the confrontation, the Portuguese coach even said that he was worried about the athlete’s recovery. Bruno Mazziotti declared that the midfielder has evolved a lot this week.

“That’s what happened with Renato so that the athlete didn’t stay out of matches and training even longer. He evolved very well this week, we have the possibility of starting to integrate Renato as of this week and we will see this next step of evolution. The progression is being quite satisfactory.“, he said.

Bruno Mazziotti also updated Fagner’s Status. The side felt pain in the game against Internacional and was substituted during the match. The consultant for the health and performance department said that the player felt it even before the duel against the Rio Grande do Sul team and that he is improving with the treatment.

“Fagner also evolved well, he showed a contracture zone after the game against Bragantino. Went to the game out of necessity, since Rafa (Ramos) was still in the recovery process. We opted for the start with Fagner, who also reacted negatively in the game against Internacional. Now, we are working with Fagner, he has been presenting a great response within the context that he presented in the last game”, declared the professional.

In his second spell at Corinthians, Bruno Mazziotti has been at Timão since July this year. The physical therapist said that Fagner should evolve in the next phases of training and added that the work of injury prevention with the athletes of the alvinegro club can still improve.

“We hope to evolve with him in the next phases, let’s wait for these evolutions, because we would very much like the science of the sport to be exact, but it is not. We need to work on a day-to-day basis, I’m a guy who pushes myself a lot, I’m still not satisfied with the performance of our athletes, in the condition of prevention. I come here with this responsibility, I bring the responsibility to you, we have built this over time and we expect a different situation from next season onwards”, concluded Bruno Mazziotti.

