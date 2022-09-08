Corinthians duo trains this Wednesday and increases expectations for return to Majestic

Corinthians trained this Wednesday morning at CT Joaquim Grava. The duo Fagner and Renato Augusto trained with the rest of the alvinegro cast and could be a reinforcement for Vítor Pereira in this Sunday’s Majestoso.

Renato was absent in the draw against Internacional last Sunday with an edema in the calf. The injury happened in the duel against Fluminense, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil – the midfielder was the one who opened the scoring for Corinthians at the time. Even with the pain, he started against Bragantino in the next game at Neo Química Arena

According to GEthe technical committee together with the medical department intensified the treatment of the midfielder and are optimistic about the player’s presence against Fluminenseon Thursday, for the duel of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Renato Augusto returned to training with the rest of the squad Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Fagner had to be substituted midway through the match against Internacional this weekend. The side accused pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh and left the field at halftime for the entry of Rafael Ramos – the Portuguese side, even, suffered from the same problem and also had to leave the match.

Shirt 23 also trained with the group and also increases the expectation for being able to be selected already in the weekend against São Paulo.

In addition to the two experienced players, Vítor Pereira has nine other names given to the medical department. Most are doubtful for Sunday, at Morumbi. Corinthians’ medical situations are updated just one hour before the match. Therefore, the return of the duo and the other injured should only be informed on Sunday itself.

